Joining a reality competition show is not an easy task to begin with, with some leaving for different reasons. Dancing With the Stars—though it often highlights the glitz and glamour of ballroom dancing—is one of the shows that saw some contestants leave for valid medical reasons. The competition show features celebrities as they train with professional dancers to compete in front of a panel of experts. But, as has been the case with the previous seasons, it seems like with every DWTS season comes another injury. Tamar Braxton, Nancy O'Dell, Romeo, and Billy Dee Williams are just a few of the celebrities who left the show for certain reasons. And most recently, food critic and TV personality Matt Preston announced his withdrawal from the dance competition series, citing his injury as the major reason.

Preston, known as the judge for MasterChef Australia, previously announced that he was leaving the show, just after placing at the bottom with his dance partner Jessica Raffa for their performance of "Let's Stick Together" by English singer Brian Ferry. Though they are about to have a potential dance-off with Gavin Wanganeen and Megan Wragg, the 61-year-old star ultimately decided to leave the competition after an injury, which reportedly affected his first day of training. "I've loved everything about this, but my ankle is cooked," Preston said during the show, adding: "I can't dance again tonight. So what I want to do is to concede and give the win to Gavin and to Megan who did brilliantly today."

DWTS longtime host Daryl Somers asked the comments of the judges, given Preston's situation. But considering Preston had damaged a tendon in his ankle, which he previously revealed during an interview with TV Week, it's probably best for him to leave the show and prioritize his health over everything else—even though it means leaving the competition he considers "something totally new" and way out of his comfort zone.

Matt Preston Forms a Close Bond With 'DWTS' Partner Jessica Raffa

Even though his time on DWTS is considerably short, Preston revealed that filming the show allowed him to properly mourn the passing of his mother, who died of bone cancer. On the other hand, his dance partner, whose husband suffers from blood cancer, assisted him in processing his grief. “We share the same story. In the last seven months, Jess has been looking after her husband who has blood cancer, and blood cancer is one of the things that took my mum a couple of months ago," he told 7life.

Moreover, the MasterChef Australia judge revealed that his best friend—who got him into food in the first place—also died of blood cancer.

“So it’s a weird thing when suddenly I’m dancing with someone who understands what I’m going through and I understand what she’s going through," he also told 7life, adding: "I think we tend to keep ourselves very upright when we go through a bereavement. We deal with the funeral, we deal with the planning. (We think about) what are you going to do with their collection of china and all that process stuff you’ve got to do. It tends to keep down the grieving and the sadness when you’re concentrating on that so much."

While Preston officially leaves the competition, you can revisit the star's notable performance with his partner below.