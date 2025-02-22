Although Dancing With The Stars was a major hit back when it first aired in 2005, there was a point when it had hit a standstill. The show seemed to be fizzling out due to lower fan engagement than usual, and the spark was slowly dying. That was until the most recent seasons.

Seasons 32 and 33 changed the game by bringing on some major social media stars -- which ultimately brought viewership back up. Dancing With The Stars started gaining insane popularity throughout various social media platforms and was the number one trending topic weekly. The reason is because of famous influencers. They helped bring the spark back that the show had been missing for so long.

Season 32 of Dancing With The Stars was one for the books. Major reality and social media stars, such as Harry Jowsey and Ariana Madix, joined the cast and that brought more viewership than ever. It was such a powerful move to bring Harry and Ariana on because of how popular and loved they are on social media. Harry, initially known from Season 1 of Too Hot To Handle, has one of the biggest followings on TikTok and Instagram. He also has a podcast, "Boyfriend Material", where fans tune in and listen to the latest updates on Harry's life.

'DWTS' Season 32 Changed the Game

Image via Disney

Ever since his time on Too Hot To Handle, he has consistently remained one of the biggest influencers, which worked in Dancing With The Stars' favor because hundreds of fans of Harry's tuned in for Season 32 solely to watch him. He and his partner, Rylee Arnold, made it way farther in the competition than expected due to the large amounts of votes they were receiving because, let's admit it, Harry has many talents, but dancing is surely not one of them. That did not stop Harry from carrying the show on his back though. On top of his popularity, rumors began to circle throughout social media about a possible romance between him and Rylee due to what they would post on social media, and fans wanted more and more.

Another major star in Season 32 was Ariana Madix. Dancing With The Stars knew what they were doing when they invited her to be on the show. Ariana was a major trending topic on social media at the time due to the cheating scandal that shocked the world on Vanderpump Rules. Because Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana, she quickly became one of the most beloved reality stars. The whole world was on her side and rooting for her, so what better way to gain even more sympathy and attention than to join one of the biggest competition shows? It was a very smart move to bring Ariana on, and she definitely caused her fans to gravitate towards the show.

Season 33 of 'DWTS' Took It One Step Further