Dancing With The Stars, an all-time fan-favorite competition show that has been around for 19 years, has really skyrocketed in popularity ever since last season. Season 32 was filled with social media's favorite influencers, like Ariana Madix and Harry Jowsey. Dancing With The Stars was extremely smart to start casting this generation's favorite influencers and reality television stars because it brought back the hype that this show had been missing for a while. Casting Ariana Madix during the height of the Scandoval situation brought in many Vanderpump Rules fans who wanted to see Ariana thrive and cheer her on, and casting Harry Jowsey amid his popularity was a smart play, especially giving him Rylee Arnold, who is now a fan-favorite pro dancer in just her second season of Dancing With The Stars.

Rylee Arnold made her debut as a professional dancer during Season 32. She is the younger sister of Lindsay Arnold, who was a professional dancer on the show for many years as well. During Rylee's first season as a pro, when she was introduced to Harry Jowsey. The pair hit it off and became a fan-favorite couple throughout the entire season. Rylee is only 19 years old, so she is very familiar with the latest trends on TikTok and Instagram, posting content daily with her former partner and now her current one, Stephen Nedoroscik. Rylee loves to keep fans updated on her life, in and out of the dance studio, which is exactly why Dancing With The Stars is lucky to have her.

Rylee Puts Her Social Media Skills to Use

Rylee Arnold immediately caught the eye of every fan who watches Dancing With The Stars because of her charming and outgoing personality and the way she carries herself. Right when she was introduced as a pro, fans got to see her bubbly personality shine through. A lot of fans who follow Rylee on social media get a behind-the-scenes look into the show because Rylee keeps all of her fans updated on dance rehearsals, and how her partner, Stephen, is coming along. She loves to post the latest dance trends on TikTok with her fellow professional dancers, like Ezra Sosa, Danielle Karagach, Brandon Armstrong, and Emma Slater. Rylee is aware of what fans of Dancing With The Stars want to see, especially when it comes to watching the cast interact with each other, and she makes sure to deliver every time.

Besides keeping viewers updated on her life as a professional dancer in the studio, Rylee loves interacting with her fans on social media about her life outside the dance world. A huge trend in TikTok nowadays is the "Get Ready With Me" and "A Day in My Life" videos, where social media influencers sit and get ready, whether that be doing their hair or putting makeup on while updating their fans on their personal lives. They also vlog what happens from the time they wake up to the time they go to sleep, letting fans catch a glimpse of what their day is like. Rylee Arnold is huge with these trends, posting content similar to these almost weekly so that she can catch up with her followers and let them know what she has been up to. It is refreshing to see a professional on Dancing With The Stars using their platform to interact with their fans, and it is a smart way to get more votes during the competition.

Rylee Has Partnered Up With Olympian, Stephen Nedoroscik

For Season 33 of Dancing With The Stars, Rylee has been partnered up with Olympian, Stephen Nedoroscik. Even though it is still early on in the season, fans are beaming watching Rylee finally showcasing her skills and having a partner who is familiar with the techniques that come with dancing, since Stephen is a professional gymnast. Rylee had a hard first season with Harry Jowsey because he was not equipped for dancing at all, so Rylee did not have a lot to work with, and now she has Stephen.

The friendship that has blossomed between Rylee and Stephen that fans are getting a front-row seat to is refreshing for Dancing With The Stars. Rylee and Stephen are all over social media, specifically TikTok, posting the latest trends, and bloopers from their rehearsals, and Rylee posted a storytime talking about how she spent a night hanging out with Stephen and his girlfriend at their apartment playing card games. This is the type of content that fans want to see during Dancing With The Stars because it allows viewers to feel closer to the professionals and the stars. By Rylee posting about her friendship with Stephen and the funny bloopers in the studio, fans are seeing their chemistry, which helps them during their dances and keeps bringing in the viewers, leaving them wanting more content.

Rylee Arnold And Harry Jowsey Were A Huge Hit

Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey hit it off right away during the filming of Season 32. They posted tons of photos and videos together on social media, showing that they developed a close friendship during their time as partners. This duo took the world by storm when they were announced as partners and when Rylee made her Dancing With The Stars debut. Fans of the show were waiting for Rylee to be announced as a professional because she was known for dancing on TikTok and being the little sister of Lindsay. Rylee and Harry posting together on social media seemed to cause a shift in the show. Fans loved their videos together so much that they begged for more content, and some of the other professionals took notice of how smart it would be, and they followed in Rylee's footsteps.

Rylee Arnold is what Dancing With The Stars needed. Before Season 32 aired, the hype for this show seemed to be getting lower and lower. Once Rylee joined, she was partnered with someone as big as Harry Jowsey, and took to social media to showcase her passion for dancing, and for the show, viewership skyrocketed. During this current season, Rylee has gotten to show her fans the great friendship that has blossomed with Stephen. She has allowed Stephen to step outside his comfort zone with her choreography and the behind-the-scenes footage on her TikTok. With Rylee's posting on social media, she has brought a different age demographic to the show, which is why Dancing With The Stars is now a huge trending topic across multiple platforms. Rylee Arnold is a star and a smart businesswoman, and that is exactly what Dancing With The Stars has needed.

