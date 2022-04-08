This will be the first live series to exclusively debut on the streamer.

Since 2005, Dancing With the Stars has been a staple of ABC, but it seems it has found a new home. Today it has been announced that after thirty seasons, the celebrity dance composition will be moving exclusively to Disney+ this fall. Making the series the first live program for the streaming service. This move to the streamer also comes with a two-season pick-up order, bringing the series to an extraordinary thirty-two seasons.

Dancing With the Stars is the American format of the U.K series Strictly Come Dancing, a series that has spawned sixty international formats. The series sees celebrities pair up with professional dancers to learn dancer routines and compete to get the highest scores from judges and the audience voting at home. Each week of the show sees the pairs prepare a routine in a different style of dance. With the celebrities dancing in styles from ballroom to jazz and everything in between.

Dancing With the Stars has seen a wide range of types of celebrities over the years such as athletes like Evander Holyfield and Tonya Harding, politicians like Rick Perry, actors like Mario Lopez and Zendaya, and countless others over the course of thirty seasons.

About the move to Disney+, Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, has this to say:

“’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series. The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, added to that with:

“’Dancing with the Stars’ has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers. As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

Valerie Bruce the General Manager of BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions, who has produced the series since it began in 2005, finished off the announcement by saying:

“The fact that our iconic global format ‘Dancing with the Stars’ will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise. This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand,”

Be sure to catch Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars when it comes to Disney+ this fall!

