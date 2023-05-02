The dance floor is moving back to its original home, as Variety reports that Dancing With the Stars will be aired on ABC once more, after the last season of the competition series got to audiences through Disney+. Season 32 will feature some major changes for Dancing With the Stars, as Julianne Hough will be joining the hosting team of the show, while Alfonso Ribeiro will be in charge of playing the role of the main host for the competition. As it has done so for the past few years, the show is expected to return during the fall, with more details regarding its new schedule to be shared this summer.

Ever since the series premiered back in 2005, the premise for it has been the exciting combination between professional dancers and movie stars, resulting in something unexpected and impressive. Over the years, people such as Selma Blair and Kate Flannery have been sent to dance floor to prove if they have what it takes to compete alongside talented performers from all over the world. There's no way of telling just who might show up next, leaving the door open for the possibility of your favorite celebrity showing up for a song or two. More than two decades of success are a testament to how much audiences love this game.

Another major change that Dancing With the Stars recently had to go through was the departure of their previous host, Tyra Banks. The actress and model had been a part of the show for three years, before she made the decision to leave to focus on other business ventures. Banks had plenty of experience with reality shows before joining the long-running ABC production, given how she already worked in the Next Top Model franchise, with series that took place in major locations all over the world. While she will certainly be missed by audiences, the new hosts might have a couple of tricks prepared for their debut.

The Magic of Dancing With the Stars

While the rules to win the competition have changed over the years, the current process allows the best pair to get to the final. On the other hand, the two couples with the lowest combined total of judges' scores and viewer voting percentages are in danger of being eliminated from any given season. Even Carole Baskin, one of the people featured in the controversial documentary, Tiger King, had an opportunity to dance for glory in the series that is quickly approaching its thirtieth season. It doesn't matter which movie or television a celebrity might come from,as long as they can bring their best efforts to the dance floor.

While you wait for Dancing With the Stars return to television later this year, you can check out the official trailer for the last season below: