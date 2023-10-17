The Big Picture Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold have become an online sensation with their chemistry and social media presence on Dancing with the Stars.

Despite their lower scores, the duo is committed to improving and bumping up their performance on the show.

While there are romance rumors surrounding Jowsey and Arnold, they haven't confirmed or denied their relationship, but they enjoy being together and have a strong friendship.

Busting a move isn't all that it takes to win over the judges and voters at home on Dancing with the Stars (DWTS). Since the reality competition's Season 32 premiered on TV and Disney +, over 6.5 million people tuned in to watch the hit show and a few pairings already started to win the audience's affection. Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey and first-time DWTS pro Rylee Arnold have become an "IT" couple online, as their social media presence and off-screen hangs are fueling romance rumors. Although none of them confirmed that they are in a relationship, their undeniable chemistry is earning them points with fans and DWTS judges alike.

Image via Disney

For those who aren't aware of the DWTS casting process, celebrities with some or no prior dancing experience are paired with a professional dancer of the show to compete on live TV. Every week, contestants must dance according to a certain theme and convince viewers and judges to save them from elimination. Given that the casting team of the show are 100 percent responsible for matching the duos in the competition, it isn't guaranteed that celebrities and their dance partners will hit it off (Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Hope Solo are a major example of a pairing gone wrong). Yet, it seems like Jowsey and Arnold had chemistry from the get-go.

Jowsey is a reality star from Australia, popularly known for being a participant in dating shows like Heartbreak Island and Netflix's Too Hot To Handle. He even left the latter project in a relationship with Francesca Farago, but the two are no longer together. Since his rise to fame on dating reality shows, Jowsey is now up for the challenge of learning to dance for the first time alongside Arnold. Although hitting the dance floor on live TV seems like a daunting experience, Jowsey isn't the only one joining DWTS this season. His dance partner is also a new pro on the show, following her sister Lindsey Arnold's footsteps. Arnold was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018 and she is the only one from the DWTS spin-off to be promoted to a pro on the actual DWTS show. She is 18-years-old and one of the youngest dance partners on the reality TV hit.

The Pair Became a TikTok Sensation After One of Their Dance Numbers Started Trending

Since their Cha Cha to Justin Timberlake's "Rock Your Body" on Week 1 of the competition, the duo's upbeat dance number quickly became a TikTok trend. With many people in the platform recreating it, Arnold and Jowsey found the perfect opportunity to further their fanbase online by doing the number a few times on their own TikTok handles. DWTS host Julianne Hough and contestant Lele Pons, even joined in on the choreography. Even though the dance has become their signature moves, the couple didn't have the highest scores in the show so far. On Week 1 they received a 12 out of 30 and on Week 2 they received a 15 out of 30.

Considering that DWTS is all about having fun and progressively improving every week, Arnold and Jowsey have shown that they are in it together and will work hard to bump up their scores. This time around, the duo performed their first ballroom-style choreography. For Motown Night, they danced a Foxtrot to "Easy" by The Commodores and received a 24 out of 40 this time around. Derek Hough even said the following during his evaluation of their performance:

"Y’all are so cute together. I love the chemistry. Beautiful!"

Fans Can't Help But Cheer for Them on the Competition and in Real Life as Dating Rumors Kick In

Image via Disney

It is clear that Hough's comments about the chemistry didn't go unnoticed amidst the romance rumors related to the DWTS pairing. Ever since their first week on the show, Jowsey and Arnold have been spotted together outside of rehearsals and performances multiple times. After their Week 2 Salsa, the duo was spotted holding hands as they left a Tate McRae concert in Los Angeles. Their latest outing was at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film premiere, where they wore matching friendship bracelets. Although they have neither confirmed nor denied the claims about their romance off-screen, Jowsey did address them in a recent interview with People right after their Week 3 performance:

“I think that it's a little bit unfair on Rylee so early on. She's so green to this whole world and everyone having an opinion, and stuff like that. And it is week three, we're trying our best to focus on the dance, and whatever happens, happens. We’re just enjoying being together.”

Arnold also spoke about her relationship with her DWTS dance partner in a recent episode of the Lightweights Podcast :

"I feel like were are just really good friends. I mean we text all the time, we're just thinking of content ideas. We've gone to a couple things together, a couple events, but honestly I just feel like we are getting really close and have a lot of fun together."

Despite the fact that the duo haven't confirmed that they are dating, they aren't the only DWTS pairing that fans rooted to have a relationship off-screen. Other participants who found love through the dance competition were Season 31 partners Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant as well as DWTS pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, who are married since 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2022. Johnson and her dance partner Tyson Beckford were eliminated from Season 32 after their Motown Night performance didn't get the amount of votes necessary to continue in the show. Chmerkovskiy and his dance partner Xochitl Gomez on the other hand have been at the top of the leader board for two weeks in a row, and could be strong competitors against Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey in the following weeks.

Dancing With the Stars airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney + simultaneously.