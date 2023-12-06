The Big Picture Xochtil Gomez and Jason Mraz achieved perfect scores in the redemption round, impressing the judges and audience with their performances.

Charlie D'Amelio returned to the show, showcasing her growth as a dancer and reflecting on her positive experience on DWTS.

The season finale featured incredible freestyle choreography, with standout performances from Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix, and more, earning them perfect scores from the judges. Xotchil Gomez and Val Chmerkovski ultimately won the Len Goodman Mirrorball.

After 32 seasons of Dancing With the Stars, there were five couples competing in the finale. The semi-finals had a shocking turn of events last week when Marvel actress Xochtil Gomez and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix were spared from elimination after receiving the lowest number of votes of the night. In a second chance to win the Len Goodman mirrorball, the two dancers joined by their pros hit the dance floor and excelled against other finalists Alyson Hannigan, Charity Lawson, and Jason Mraz. Although the prize was handed off to Gomez and her dance partner, a lot happened in the three-hour special that aired on ABC. Here is a breakdown of the night, including perfect-score performances, Charlie D'Amelio returning to the reality show, and the big reveal.

Dancing with the Stars U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba, Tyra Banks, Melanie Chisholm, Melora Hardin, Marty Cove, Kenya Moore, Brian Austin Green, Tom Bergeron Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV, Music Video Rating TV-PG Seasons 32 Studio ABC

Xochtil Gomez and Jason Mraz Win Perfect Scores in the Redemption Round on Season 32 Finale of 'DWTS'

Image via ABC

How I Met Your Mother alum Hanigan and her dance partner Sasha Farber were the first to perform in the redemption round, and they revisited the Salsa. After getting some notes from Carrie Ann Inaba during their rehearsal, Hanigan finally got to show more of her sensual side and showcased a lot of her improvement through her first performance (even bringing Harry Jowsey to tears). Mraz and Daniela Karagach danced the Foxtrot next to Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon" and got the first perfect score of the night. Karagach's husband and first-time finalist Pasha Pashkov revisited the samba with Madix, after DWTS alum Lisa Vanderpump praised her Vanderpump Rules' co-star's progress throughout the competition. Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev did the Tango once again, while Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovski did the Foxtrot. The latter couple got the second perfect score of the night after dancing to Katy Perry's hit "Unconditionally".

'DWTS' Season 31 Winners Return and Hosts Perform Electric Christmas Number

Image via ABC

Charlie D'Amelio, and her former dance partner Mark Ballas, the winning duo of the previous DWTS season, returned to the dance floor one year after getting the mirrorball. They performed a sharp dance routine to Rick James' "Give It To Me Baby". After the number was over, D'Amelio shared:

"I feel like this was one of the best decisions, coming on this show."

The former competitors weren't the only ones to come back for the season finale. Not only did Jamie Lynn Spears and LeLe Pons return after getting eliminated this season, but other former contestants had a surprise appearance during a jolly, Christmas dance number led by hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. The two sang Mariah Carey's "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town", while former champions of the competition (such as Hannah Brown and Rashad Jennings) danced with the DWTS pros.

Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix, and More Win Over the Judges With their Freestyle Choreography

Image via ABC

After revisiting dance styles in the redemption round, the Season 32 finalists had the chance to hone their strengths in the freestyle round. Lawson came back to the dance floor with a cheerleader focused routine to Destiny's Child, and the lifts and cartwheels had the judges and the live audience impressed. The dance pairing had the first perfect score in the finale's second round, the second being Mraz with a 1920s-style choreography to "Happy" by C2C. During rehearsals, the Grammy winner said that the song would represent his newfound love for dance and the confidence he gained throughout the competition. Although his performance was upbeat, Madix also brought the house down with perfect scores after she danced to Beyoncé's "Run the World (Girls)"/ "Level Up" by Ciara. Judge Bruno Tonioli even said that she was at the "top of the game and hot as hell". Hanigan was the only one to not get a perfect score in this round, but the feedback and reaction from the audience reflected the progress that the actress showcased throughout the competition. The last freestyle performance came from Gomez, who incorporated her Latina roots in a dance number to District 78's "Que Calor".

Xotchil Gomez and Val Chmerkovski Win the Len Goodman Mirrorball

After former judge and ballroom dancer Len Goodman passed away on April 22, 2023, his legacy will live on in the name of the mirrorball from this season onward. The first DWTS pairing to win the award under Goodman's name is Xotchil Gomez and Val Chmerkovski. This was Chmerkovski's third win as a pro on the reality show and during rehearsals, he shared how working with Gomez hit different for him as a parent.

In an interview with Collider's own Sheridan Singleton, the Marvel actress shared that she grew up watching the show with her grandma:

"Well, it's so crazy. I really enjoy the show. I used to watch it with my grandma all the time. And so it's funny to see like, you know, certain people like Val and Peta; seeing all these people that I've watched on screen, [then] seeing them in real life, it's almost like, in my own way, seeing a famous celebrity, but it's not an actor. It's a ballroom dancer, which I think is funny.”

Before receiving the award, many Latin actors praised Gomez's efforts to represent the community on DWTS. Some of the names that showed up in the video before the announcement were Barbie's America Ferrera, Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña, and The Real Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria.

Jason Mraz and Daniela Karagach occupied second place, after the singer performed a few minutes prior to the big reveal. He sang one of his hits "I Feel Like Dancing", while the pros performed a dance number. Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov got third place, and this was the pro's first finale as part of the competition. Charity Lawson and Alyson Hanigan, landed in fourth and fifth respectively.

All the episodes of Dancing With the Stars Season 32 are now available to stream on Hulu.

