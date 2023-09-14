The Big Picture Dancing with the Stars season 32 premieres on September 26, with 14 celebrities competing for the mirrorball trophy.

Fan support is crucial in the competition as viewers can vote to keep their favorite duos safe.

Social media following and reality TV fame play a significant role.

Dancing with the Stars returns for Season 32 with 14 celebrities competing on Tuesday, September 26,. The show will be available on to watch on ABC, and stream on Disney+. Every season, a celebrity is paired with a professional dancer. This year's judges include Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, who score their performances.

Fans are also able to vote to keep their favorite duo safe. Coming into the season with supporters is oftentimes more important than dancing skills. This year's roundup features multiple reality stars with a large following from their original shows and social media. Those who has reality TV as their claim to fame may fare better in the end.

4 Charity Lawson

Image via ABC/Andrew Eccles

@charitylawson Instagram followers: 246k

@charity.lawson TikTok followers: 32.7k

The child and family therapist was a contestant on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor. She became the star of The Bachelorette looking for her future husband. It ended with her picking integrative medicine specialist Dotun Olubeko, who proposed to her. Her professional dancer partner is Artem Chigvintsev, who placed first with Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe in season 29.

3 Mauricio Umansky

Image via ABC/Andrew Eccles

@mumansky18 Instagram followers: 697k followers

@mumansky18 TikTok followers: 320 with no content

Dancing with the Stars has cast Real Housewives before with Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Kenya Moore, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann. It's now a husband's turn. Mauricio Umansky is the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills original cast member Kyle Richards. She's still on the show, but lately, they've been having marital trouble and are trying out a trial separation. PEOPLE reported in July that the couple was separated after 27 years of marriage. They later clarified that they were not discussing divorce. The realtor's professional dance partner is Emma Slater, who won with Rashad Jennings in season 24.

2 Ariana Madix

Image via ABC/Andrew Eccles

@arianamadix Instagram followers: 2.1 million

@arianamadix TikTok followers: 378k

The Vanderpump Rules cast member started on the show in 2013 working at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants. Her fame recently reached an all-time high when it was revealed her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval had an affair with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss. She broke up with Sandoval but still lives in the same house with him. Madix got multiple brand deals after the breakup and is about to open a sandwich shop called Something About Her with cast member, Katie Maloney. She is partnered with professional dancer Pasha Pashkov, who still needs a win under his belt.

1 Harry Jowsey

Image via ABC/Andrew Eccles

@harryjowsey Instagram followers: 4.1 million

@harryjowsey TikTok followers: 4.9 million

The influencer first appeared on Too Hot to Handle Season 1. The Netflix show tricks a cast of hot singles into being on a very different dating show. They're not allowed to have any physical interactions with the goal of learning to have deeper connections. If they break the rules, they get charged money. That money is taken away from the $100,000 prize pot.

Harry Jowsey coupled up with Francesca Farago. The cast won and split the prize money. The Austrailian's relationship with Francesca didn't last, but his fame did. He later appeared on other Netflix shows like The Circle and Floor Is Lava. Jowsey is dancing with Rylee Arnold, and this is her first season after being onDancing with the Stars: Juniors.

So Jowsey might surprise Dancing with the Stars fans with the amount of fan votes he'll get. Madix comes in second, and she has many people rooting for her after that disastrous breakup. Lawson is newer to television and has the fewest followers, however, The Bachelorette stars tend to do well on the ABC show. There could always be surprises. Dancing with the Stars sometimes brings more fame to people than what they came with and of course, dancing skills are part of the success of the show.

The reality stars are competing against actors with Jamie Lynn Spears (partnered with Alan Bersten), Alyson Hannigan (partnered with Sasha Farber), Matt Walsh (partnered with Koko Iawsaki), Xochitl Gomez (partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy), Mira Sorvino (partnered with Gleb Savchenko), and Barry Williams (partnered with Peta Murgatroyd). Of course, there is always an athlete. This season it's former NFL running back Adrian Peterson (partnered with Britt Stewart). Model Tyson Beckford is competing with Jenna Johnson. YouTuber Lele Pons is competing with Brandon Armstrong, and lastly the musician competitor of the season is Jason Mraz who dancing with Daniella Karagach.