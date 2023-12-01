The Big Picture Dancing With The Stars made history during the semi-finals by not eliminating any couples, allowing all five to advance to the finale.

Pro dancer Val tied the record for the most perfect scores in the show's history, setting the stage for him to surpass the record in the finale.

This season also made history with Pasha and Daniella, a real-life couple, both making it to the finale, a first for the show.

Dancing With The Stars made history during the semi-finals on Nov. 28. Five couples danced their hearts out during the semi-finals. Still performing on the dance floor are singer Jason Mraz, actress Alyson Hannigan, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez and Bachelorette Charity Larson. These stars are dancing alongside their pro partners Daniella Karagoch, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Artem Chigvintsev.

First premiering in 2005, this is the show's 32nd season. Last season, the show became the first-ever live show to air solely on a streaming network. After years of broadcasting on ABC, Dancing With The Stars made the bold move to only air the show on Disney+ for season 31. Unfortunately, streaming-only was not received well with many longtime fans. Therefore, the show made its return to ABC for season 32 this year while simultaneously airing on Disney+ as well.

A brand-new cast of celebrities took on the ballroom when season 32 premiered on Sept. 26. In addition to the final five performing couples, other stars that gave the competition a twirl, included Jamie Lynn Spears, Adrian Peterson, Lele Pons, Harry Jowsey, and more. Some fans' favorite professional dancers returned for yet another season, while brand-new pro, Rylee Arnold entered the ballroom for her first season. Rylee is the younger sister of former pro, Lindsay Arnold. At just 18 years old, she is the youngest pro to compete on the show. For her first-ever season, Rylee was partnered with Harry Jowsey. Despite his lack of dancing abilities, Harry and Rylee were fan favorites both on and off the dance floor. The duo were eliminated the week before the semi-finals.

During the live semi-finals, the five remaining couples performed two dances each. One round consisted of a ballroom-style dance while the other was a Latin-style dance. Xochitl and her pro partner Val led the leaderboard with a combined perfect score of 60. Alyson and her partner Sasha found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard with a combined score of 51 for their two dances. At the conclusion of the semi-finals, Alyson and Sasha were shocked to be the first couple to advance to the finale. Leaving fans in complete shock, the top two contestants, Xochitl and Ariana, were in the bottom two. In the most surprising twist ever, no one was sent home, allowing both Xocitl and Ariana to also advance to the finale.

'Dancing With The Stars Made' History In Three Different Ways

With the finale right around the corner, Dancing With The Stars made history three different ways during the live two-hour semi-finals. With the lack of an elimination, all five dancing couples will advance to the finale. For the first time in the history of the show, five stars will be competing in the season finale. With the sad passing of head judge Len Goodman this year, the show has renamed the trophy to the Len Goodman Memorial Mirrorball Trophy. One of the five couples will become the first winners to be awarded the new version of the dancing trophy.

The stakes were so high during the semi-finals, every one desperately wanted to make it to the finale, and all the couples gave it their all on the floor. In doing so, some high scores were given by the three judges, including some perfect scores. In fact, all the couples except for Alyson and Sasha received at least one perfect score throughout the night. In doing so, pro dancer Val made history. According to the Twitter account @DWTSDisney, Val has tied the record for the professional dancer with the most perfect scores throughout their time on the show. Val has been a pro on Dancing With The Stars since season 13, making this his 19th season including the All-Star season he was a part of in 2012. Over the years, Val has won two Mirrorball Trophies while also coming just shy of winning on numerous occasions. In doing so, Val has also earned 46 perfect scores. He is now tied with judge and former pro dancer Derek Hough for having the most perfect scores as a professional dancer on the show. That means, if Val and Xochitl receive at least one perfect score during the finale, Val will surpass Derek's record, ultimately becoming the pro with the most perfect scores. This is very achievable considering he and Xochitl are currently the front-runners of the competition.

Over the years, many professional dancers have dated or married their colleagues. Currently, there are two married couples on the show. One is Val and Jenna Johnson, who was eliminated with her partner Tyson Beckford during week three. The other married couple is Pasha and Daniella. Pasha first joined the show during season 28, while Danielle became a pro the following year during season 29. Daniella already has one Mirrorball Trophy win under her belt. Together, the couple have made Dancing With The Stars history by being the first real-life couple to both make it to the finale. This is Pasha's first time in the finale, while this is Daniella's third time. Daniella not only won season 30 with her partner Iman Shumpert, but also came in third place during season 29 with Nelly. The couple, who recently welcomed their first child together prior to the start of the season, could potentially be in the final two together as well. This would not only be extremely impressive, but also the first time on the show that this has happened.

With there being five couples competing in the finale instead of the usual four, the live episode is set to be longer than normal. Dancing With The Stars season 32 finale will be three hours long, during which the five remaining stars will dance their hearts out to compete for the Len Goodman Memorial Mirrorball Trophy. In addition to their final dances, season 31 winners Charlie D'Amelio and Mark Ballas will return to perform inside the ballroom yet again. In addition, finalist Jason Mraz will also perform one of his hit songs.

Dancing With The Stars finale will air on Tuesday, December 5 at 8pm EST on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on Disney+.

