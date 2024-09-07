Infamous scam artist and the inspiration behind Netflix’s limited series Inventing Anna, Anna Delvey is making her reality TV debut on Dancing With the Stars Season 33 — and the public is not happy about it! DWTS Season 33 is set to premiere on September 17, 2024, with Delvey joining as Ezra Sosa’s celebrity partner. However, loyal fans of the franchise don’t believe she is a good addition to the show.

In the show’s official promo picture, Delvey donned a sparkly gold dress and ankle monitor, as reported by People. While speaking to the outlet, the fake heiress shared that she actually had to seek permission from ICE to participate in the dancing competition show. Delvey has been living under house arrest in New York City as she is in the middle of fighting her deportation case after being exposed for her scams.

When Sosa took to Instagram to share how thrilled he was to be hitting the dance floor with Delvey, fans started calling the show out for giving a platform to a criminal. The comments section under the official DTWS cast introduction on Instagram was also flooded with backlash against Delvey. “Interesting choice for a family show to sensationalize someone with an ankle monitor,” wrote one user, and many seemed to agree with the sentiment.

Whoopi Goldberg Does Not Approve of ‘DWTS’ Casting Anna Delvey

The internet outrage isn’t just limited to the audience. Comedian Whoopi Goldberg and her fellow panelists on ABC’s The View don’t agree with the network’s decision to cast Delvey in one of their most famous shows. Goldberg in particular also highlighted how unfair it is for Delvey to be permitted to star on a reality show while many families are waiting for their family members to be released. “Is there a two-tiered system here with ICE?" added Goldberg. However, she did go on to add that she supports the network and the show regardless of Delvey’s participation.

On the other hand, Anna Delvey is busy preparing for her TV debut. Her spokesperson Juda Engelmayer told The Associated Press that the fake heiress will continue to wear her ankle monitor during her performances. Delvey is also allowed to travel within 70 miles of her home base and anywhere in the five boroughs of New York City to film the show as per her house arrest conditions.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ezra Sosa revealed that the show will help the world see “The real Anna Delvey.” The professional dancer claimed that the media has always portrayed her a certain way and that she’s a completely different person in real life. Sosa concluded by praising Delvey’s “dance ability” and expressed his excitement at showing America what she really is like.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres on September 17, 2024, on ABC and Disney+ in the U.S. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

