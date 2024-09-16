Fake heiress and the inspiration behind the Netflix series Inventing Anna, Anna Delvey wants to remain a mystery during her time on Dancing with the Stars. DTWS Season 33 premieres on September 17, 2024, and will feature Delvey alongside pro dancer Ezra Sosa. However, she has clarified that she has no interest in opening up to the world during her appearance on the reality dancing competition series.

In a promo for the upcoming season of DTWS, Delvey was seen in a sparkling gold dress, telling the camera: “You think you know me, but you don’t.” In another interview to promote the show, shared by Reality Tea, Delvey has expressed that she hopes to show as little as possible to the fans to maintain the mystery that has always surrounded her actual identity. However, this approach might prove to be tricky since the audience expects a certain level of vulnerability from the cast of the show with every season.

On the other hand, showrunner Conrad Green included Anna as part of the cast because of how fascinating she is to a lot of people. While speaking to Variety, Green confessed that Delvey is going to be an interesting part of the reality show and will present very well as a dancer too. “We’ve had other people on the show who’ve had criminal issues in the past. She served her time. I think it’s perfectly valid for her to be on the show,” added Green while justifying his choice to cast Delvey despite the backlash.

Jojo Siwa Is Team Anna Delvey!

DWTS alum and singer Jojo Siwa has gone on the record to say that she plans on supporting Anna Delvey during the upcoming season of the competition series. While speaking with PEOPLE, Siwa confessed that Ezra Sosa is her best friend in the whole world. Since it’s his first season as a pro, and he’s partnering with Delvey, all her votes are going to be for them!

The Dance Moms star, who competed on DWTS Season 30 back in 2021, is also going to show support to her former dance partner Jenna Johnson, who is paired with The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei this season. Siwa is actually going to be present for the premiere of the upcoming season and has expressed her excitement at what’s to come.

In the official trailer for DTWS Season 33, fans get the first look at the impressive cast which includes the latest Bachelorette Jenn Tran, and other famous names such as Phaedra Parks, Eric Roberts, and Tori Spelling alongside Delvey. During the trailer, Delvey confesses that she was “forced” to watch DTWS when she was serving time in prison as she shows off the ankle monitor she is legally compelled to wear during her stint on DWTS. The trailer shows the cast busting moves to Meghan Thee Stallion’s hit “Mamushi” to tease the fans for what they can expect when the brand-new season premieres.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres on September 17, 2024, on ABC and Disney+ in the U.S. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

