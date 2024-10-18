Well, it seems to be over for Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko - at least when it comes to being dance partners. Unfortunately, Brooks was voted off Dancing With The Stars this week. Personally, I believe Brooks should have stayed longer on the reality competition. She was a great dancer and improved quickly for someone with no professional background in dance. I think that Brooks was unfairly voted off due to the amount of hate she and Gleb were receiving these past few weeks.

Brooks had a fierce personality on the show, and maybe some viewers did not understand that or her sense of humor. I can connect with Brooks because I know the feeling of walking into the world of the unfamiliar, but doing it anyway. She knew nothing about dance, on top of the anxiety of trying to do her best, and she succeeded and proved that she had the skills to become a great dancer, which is why I think she should not have been voted off this early.

Fans Did Not Like the Flirting Between the Pair

The flirty and mysterious relationship between Brooks and Gleb brought character to the show. I enjoyed watching two people who are passionate about each other out on the dance floor. It was electric and brought a sense of realness to their dances because there were real sparks flying, not forced ones. Other contestants, such as Joey Graziadei, admitted during rehearsal that he had trouble showing emotion with his partner Jenna Johnson because it was not his fiancé. Joey struggled during his second week when he had to dance the rumba with Jenna. Jenna wanted him to show emotion with her, but he simply could not do that because she was not Kelsey Anderson. With Brooks and Gleb, there was no struggle because they had these feelings for each other, and I think that made their dances much more exciting.

'DWTS' Has Become a Popularity Contest

In my opinion, Dancing With The Stars has become less about the dancing skills and techniques, and more about making sure the most beloved celebrities stay, even if they are not the best dancers. This show has become a popularity contest. Tori Spelling and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, did not deserve to get eliminated in the first week. Tori worked hard and moved a lot more than Reggie VelJohnson and Eric Roberts did. Don't get me wrong, all of America, myself included, loved Reggie and Eric and thought they were absolutely adorable, but they could not dance. The point of this show is to keep the most improved dancers around, and Reggie and Eric had overstayed their welcome, while contestants like Tori had to go home. Harry Jowsey is another example of this show turning into a popularity contest. Harry has a huge fan base, which is why he stayed throughout most of the competition. It was not his dancing that kept him there.

Brooks was not the most popular contestant this season. Viewers got tired of the PDA and the flirting between her and Gleb. Because of this, viewers stopped voting for her, which I think is unfair. I think their romance brought viewers in and had people talking about this season, but because their relationship was not supported, she became an unpopular vote.

Brooks Nader's time on Dancing With The Stars was cut way too short. She proved that she has what it takes to dance. She got great scores and feedback from the judges and consistently showed that she is a fast learner and can handle a new style of dancing each week, but she was just not a fan-favorite like some of the others. I think her relationship with Gleb is the exact reason why they got eliminated, which is unfair. They are not the first to form a flirty relationship in this competition, and they will not be the last.

