Carrie Ann Inaba is not a fan of Anna Delvey’s dry response after her elimination from Dancing with the Stars Season 33. The DWTS judge was visibly taken aback when Delvey was at a loss for words to describe her experience on the show, let alone express appreciation for her supportive partner, Ezra Sosa.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly on September 25, 2024, longtime judge Inaba was appalled to discover that Delvey had stated that she learned “nothing” from her experience on the coveted dance reality show. Inaba believed this to be disrespectful to her supportive partner, Sosa, and all the people who worked tirelessly on the show — from the dancers to the creative individuals who made the show such a raging success. Inaba believed that Delvey could’ve expressed the slightest amount of gratitude and expressed her distaste in the following words:

“We all put in the effort to give her a fair opportunity. But I don’t think she could see that and it’s a shame.”

Delvey has been one of the most controversial contestants on the show and was eliminated from DWTS Season 33 during the September 24, 2024 episode. When host Julianne Hough asked the convicted con artist about her learning experience on the show, Delvey replied with a blunt one-word response: “Nothing.” Her response had left her dance partner, Ezra Sosa, visibly shocked as well.

Anna Delvey’s Partner, Ezra Sosa, Was Extremely Supportive

Despite Anna Delvey’s blasé response, Ezra Sosa is doing an impressive job spreading the positive vibes. He shared a TikTok shedding light on his experience as a professional dancer on DWTS and even supported his partner.

Sosa, who was promoted to pro-dancer on DWTS Season 33, shared how he’s received immense love and support from everyone, including his partner Delvey. He recounts that his experience on the show has been nothing short of a dream. At the same time, he took a second to acknowledge that things may not have been the same for his partner, Delvey. He opened up about the backlash his partner has been privy to and recounted how they found her crying in a bathroom after reading comments after the press line. Sosa recounted his emotions in the following words:

“She was crying. I've never seen her like that, and it broke my heart.”

Despite speaking out in support of her, he did note that he is in no way defending her criminal past. But Sosa is exceptionally grateful for all the positivity he’s been receiving. After their elimination, Sosa exclusively told Extra that he expected Delvey to say something iconic, especially during her exit — as he tried to find a beacon of positivity amid the tense situation.

All seasons of Dancing with the Stars are available to stream on Disney+.

