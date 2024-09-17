It’s the ultimate showdown in Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. Since its inception in 2005, the world has witnessed celebrities from all walks of life break out of their comfort zones and compete with each other on the stage. Paired with trained ballroom dancers, contestants must perform themed choreographed dance routines that will later on be judged by ballroom professionals. It doesn’t matter whether they’re actresses, athletes, or influencers - everyone must give their all to perform at the top of the league and prove that they have what it takes to waltz, salsa, or tango their way to first place.

Danny Amendola

Professional partner: Witney Carson

Former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola is quick on the field and the dancefloor. A two-time Super Bowl Champion, Amendola started his athletic career during his time at Woodlands High School. Over the years, Amendola’s football journey has taken him to many places, from being signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys, becoming a breakout star in the St. Louis Rams, and followed by a five-year stint with the prestigious New England Patriots. As Tom Brady’s reliable receiver and a huge favorite among the crowds, Amendola bagged an easy 278 yards and two very critical touchdowns. Although he’s retired from the NFL in 2021, the Texas native is still game for any kind of competition with his dance partner.

Anna Delvey

Professional partner: Ezra Sosa

Some call her a con artist, others the modern-day Robin Hood. Moscow-born Anna Sorokin, better known as Anna Delvey, wasn’t raised in the most affluent of upbringings. Sometime later, Delvey is sent to New York on a work assignment. However, the glitz and glam of New York’s elite convinced Delvey to stay. In an attempt to be part of the IT crowd, Delvy adopted a new surname and rebranded herself as a wealthy German heiress, only to end up owing the people who had lent her large sums of money. It was all fun and games until Delvey got arrested in 2017. Currently under 24-hour house arrest in Manhattan, a little ankle monitor won’t stop Delvey from dancing.

Joey Graziadei

Professional partner: Jenna Johnson

Calling all members of The Bachelor nation - America’s favorite sweetheart Joey Graziadei brings his charm to the competition. Graziadei first won hearts across America during Season 20 of The Bachelorette. This tennis pro from Pennsylvania isn’t shy about wearing his feelings on his sleeve and doesn’t mind getting his heart broken once or twice. On Season 28 of The Bachelor, Graziadei is on the lookout for someone as outgoing and caring as he is. The country has watched him fall in love over and over again. This time, audiences get to see a different side of him as he breaks out of his comfort zone/.

Dwight Howard

Professional partner: Daniella Karagach

NBA legend Dwight Howard knows a thing or two about jumping in the air. The 2008 Olympic basketball gold medalist always knew that basketball would be his calling. Not long after high school, Howard immediately jumped ship onto the NBA Draft and was chosen first overall in 2004 by the Orlando Magic. He later on became the youngest player to average double figures for points and rebounds during his rookie season alone. Later on, Howard made the move to the LA Lakers in 2012, followed by a three-year gig with the Houston Rockets. He’s spent a couple of brief periods at Atlanta, Charlotte, and Washington, but later on returned to Lakers and stuck with it.

Chandler Kinney

Professional partner: Brandon Armstrong

SoCal native Chandler Kinney had her acting breakthroughs with Disney’s Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2, Weapon, and K.C. Undercover. Most recently, the actress is best known for playing Tabby Hayworth in Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The fourth TV series in the PLL franchise, Tabby is a huge horror movie fan and dreams of becoming a director. Underneath her calm demeanor, Tabby’s been keeping a huge secret from her friends. But hey shroud of mystery is soon unraveled when A makes her presence in town.

Ilona Maher

Professional partner: Alan Bersten

Rugby athlete Ilona Maher made waves in the Paris 2024 Olympics with her bronze medal. Like most Olympian stories, Maher was an all-around athlete in high school before fully committing to rugby during college. Throughout her sports career, Maher earned All-American Honors and achieved three titles with the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association. In 2018, Maher made her international debut in the Paris Sevens tournament, followed by the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Best known for her power on the field, the two-time Olympian’s the style and strength to stand out from her competition.

Brooks Nader

Professional partner: Gleb Savchenko

Model Brooks Nader took the magazine industry by storm with her 2019 Swim Search win, earning her modeling spot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Throughout the following years, Nader would appear in the magazine again in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Nader finally had her cover girl moment for Sports Illustrated in 2023. Besides her modeling career, Nader appeared in a minor role as Orderly Lisa in the action crime film Backtrace. She’s also flexed her entrepreneurship capabilities with her jewelry collection with the brand Electric Picks and interior design and home decor brand Home by BN.

Stephen Nedoroscik

Professional partner: Rylee Arnold

Stephen Nedoroscik won the hearts of the nation, and the Internet, thanks to his bronze win at the 2024 Paris Olympics in artistic gymnastics. The two-time Olympic medalist looks unassumingly humble from the outside, but as a pommel horse specialist, he’s got the arm and core strength to swing around in the air without losing his breath. In 2021, Nedrosocik became the first and only American to win the world champion. At the moment, the athlete has racked up multiple accolades under his name - a two-time FIG World Cup champion, a two-time NCAA national champion, and a four-time U.S. national champion.

Phaedra Parks

Professional partner: Val Chmerkovskiy

Bravo’s all-around housewife is about to show America why she’s called the ultimate Renaissance woman. Phaedra Parks first appeared on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2010 until 2017, rejoining the show in 2024. She’s also appeared on Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and joined the case for Season 10 of Married to Medicine. But Parks isn’t an ordinary reality star. Outside of television, Parks is an established attorney fronting her own legal firm, The Parks Group. Her law practice revolves around entertainment, intellectual property rights, and civil and criminal litigation. Now branching into dancing, Parks will have to trade the bar for the barre.

Eric Roberts

Professional partner: Britt Stewart

Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts brings his skills from the screen to the stage. Best known for his role in Runaway Train, the three-time Golden Globe nominee has also appeared in projects like Star 80 and King of the Gypsies. On television, Roberts has appeared in several recurring roles, including USA’s Suits, NBC’s Heroes, and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. The all-around actor is a familiar face on the festival circuit, particularly receiving acclaim for his performances at the Sundance Film Festival.

Tori Spelling

Professional partner: Pasha Pashkov

The daughter of Hollywood producer Aaron Spelling, actress Tori Spelling has been paving her way in the industry. Originally appearing on several of her father’s shows, the actress later branched off on her own and landed her first major role as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210. Apart from television, Spelling starred in television films like A Carol Christmas and both versions of Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?. In 2019, she reprised her role as Donna Martin in the spin-off series BH90210.

Jenn Tran

Professional partner: Sasha Farber

Another familiar face from The Bachelor universe is about to steal the show. Jenn Tran made waves with her bubbly personality on Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. Her stint with the franchise continued with her appearance on Season 21 of The Bachelorette. Compassionate about lending a helping hand, Tran is pursuing her studies as a physician assistant. With Vietnamese roots, Tran is based in Miami and has been on the search for a special someone who is just as reliable and thoughtful as she is.

Reginald VelJohnson

Professional partner: Emma Slater

Reginald VelJohnson made a name for himself playing police officers in film and television. The actor gained prominence for his role as Carl Winslow on the sitcom Family Matters, followed by his titular role as LAPD Sergeant Al Powell in the ultimate Christmas movie Die Hard and Die Hard 2. He’s also briefly appeared in other projects, including Turner & Hooch, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, and Crocodile Dundee.

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 8 PM ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the next day.​​​​​​​

