Dancing With The Stars has some of the most passionate fans I have ever seen when it comes to a competition show, myself included. Everyone has their favorite professional dancer and celebrity each season, which is fine. It is cool and fun to vote for your favorite couple each week and even criticize them while watching. Still, the amount of unnecessary hate that I see on various social media platforms weekly towards certain pros and their partners is uncalled-for and out of hand. This show is supposed to be fun and uplifting. It is fine to root for your favorite and maybe drop a comment on social media regarding their performances, like the criticism that Dwight Howard received for not being the strongest dancer technically, but spewing hate over a show that is supposed to be joyful brings negativity. I have seen an absurd amount of hate regarding one specific star this season who should not be getting any: Chandler Kinney.

Chandler is arguably the top dancer in this competition, next to Joey Graziadei. Not only does she seem to have the sweetest personality, but she has shown that she deserves to be in the finale with her incredible dancing skills. I do not understand why so many people on social media are suddenly ripping her to shreds.

Dance Experience: Dealbreaker?

Image via ABC

Before the 500th episode, I only ever read positive comments regarding Chandler and her partner, Brandon Armstrong. After the special episode, it was like a switch went off. The negativity I was reading about this actress made my jaw drop. In my opinion, Chandler is the strongest dancer on the show. Her timing, technicality, and her overall skills are impeccable. The hate started because people were claiming that it was not fair for her to be this far into the competition while having previous dance experience. Did we all forget that Charli D'Amelio won Season 31? She is a professional dancer. People praised Charli and Mark Ballas for winning but hate on Chandler for having experience when she was a child. It is fine to have dance experience and come on this show, it makes watching even more enjoyable. Nobody complains when a professional singer joins The Masked Singer, so it should be the same for DWTS.

Some of the comments I have read on Instagram and TikTok about Chandler: "She has previous dance experience, I need her off", "She's insufferable. She is boring and does the same thing every week", "I need Chandler off of this show. I cannot stand her. Everyone vote for literally anyone else". I have read many more rude comments just like these, and they are completely unfair. Not only are they false because she is not boring, and she does not do the same routine weekly, but these comments also shade Brandon's choreography, which has been amazing this season. Brandon deserves his spot in the finale just as much as every other professional.

Chandler Joined the Competition Strong

Image via ABC

Besides the comments regarding Chandler having ballroom experience, others have claimed that she has not been improving since Week 1. I disagree with the fans who have this opinion because it is evident that Chandler has improved. If she were not, then she would not be receiving perfect scores, especially from Derek Hough. In the early stages of this competition, Chandler scored mostly 8's. Her receiving 10s now is enough proof that she has been improving. It was easier to spot dancers such as Ilona Maher and Danny Amendola visibly improving because they were not the strongest in the beginning, but have gained a lot of experience and have become great dancers. Chandler was already great to begin with, so, of course, it is going to be harder to spot the improvements. If each judge has seen improvement, then that is all that matters.

The random hatred towards Chandler Kinney is uncalled-for and sad to see. She is an incredible dancer and should be praised for that, rather than trying to be torn apart. I love watching her and think her personality is amazing as well. Overall, she definitely deserves a spot in the finale and I hope to see her there. Dancing With The Stars is available to stream on Disney+ in the US.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Seasons Studio Expand

Watch on Disney+