Dancing With the Stars Season 33 began promising, with ex-Bachelor Joey Graziadei and Disney alum Chandler Kinney being the clear frontrunners. Former NBA player Dwight Howard had high marks at the beginning of the reality competition, but as fans of the show well know, the leaderboard may have distinct results a few weeks later. Going into Week 6, the stars with the highest marks have shifted, and a Super Bowl champion is edging ahead.

Danny Amendola, a retired NFL player, began Season 33 in the middle of the pack, not particularly standing out from the other competitors. However, since Dedication Night, he has experienced a breakthrough on the show, feeling more confident than ever on the dance floor, and slowly winning the hearts of the audiences at home. Having earned 9s two weeks in a row, Amendola has great chances to leave DWTS with the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. That is if he becomes a more popular star among fan voters.

The Super Bowl Champion Struggled to Convey Emotion at the Start of 'DWTS' Season 33

After making a career playing football, a sport that doesn't require keeping a smile in between plays, Amendola had a hard time letting go of his game face. In a competition where facial expressions have an impact on how good a performance can be, this hardship was preventing him from being as charming in the ballroom as the bubbly gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik or even Graziadei, who has never struggled to convey emotion throughout his dance routines. The NFL alum had to double the effort to get this habit out of the way and, with the help of pro partner Whitney Carson (who he fondly refers to as his coach), the star has improved significantly from Week 1 to Week 6.

It was clear that underneath his tight-lipped expression, Amendola had his mind set on making the most out of his journey on the show. The potential to be a captivating performer was there, he just needed some polishing and guidance. From his jive to Top Gun's iconic track "Danger Zone" to his rock-inspired paso doble to Bon Jovi's "Living on a Prayer", it became clear that he was working on his facial expressions to match the choreography. As he slowly eased into the world of dance and used this art form as a vessel for storytelling, the contestant became more confident in his abilities and in the partnership he created with Carson on the dance floor.

Dedication Night Marked a Breakthrough for Amendola in the Competition

Image via ABC

This was evident on Dedication Night, an evening where all the stars dedicated their performances to someone they hold near and dear to their hearts. Amendola took the opportunity to honor his late coach Mike Leach with a contemporary number that would require an emotion that can be challenging to capture through dance: grief. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba encouraged the former football player to look at the choreography as a means to say goodbye to Leach, since he never actually got to say farewell prior to the coach's death. Taking this advice lightly, when it came time for Amendola and Carson to perform, he channeled the anguish of having to let go of someone he deeply respected; the man that helped him get into college ball. When the judges provided feedback on the performance, Inaba called it "a breakthrough", and she was right.

After topping the leaderboard that night, Amendola finally felt more comfortable and hopeful of his chances in the competition. On Disney Night, he let loose and used his Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired jazz number as an opportunity to have fun and smile more. He even surprised audiences at home by breaking the fourth wall and blowing a kiss at the camera - a nod to Ryan Reynolds' character Wade Wilson. Earning 9s from the judges once again, Amendola's progress has not gone unnoticed.

With Halloween Night on the way, it will be interesting to see if the star will continue to become even more polished as a performer and win over the fans, who are in part responsible for voting contenders off every week. Recently, DWTS hasn't been all about who gets the highest marks from the judges, but rather who audiences connect to the most. For this reason, several contestants and their pros are constantly uploading TikTok content and engaging on social media. In doing so, they are interacting with audiences and reminding them to cast their vote so that these duos can remain on the run for the mirrorball trophy.

Now that only 7 pairs are still in it to win it, the competition is tight and Amendola must continue to improve and become a captivating presence for those tuning in at home. If he continues to show his skills and further his dance abilities, the hope is that he becomes more popular among fans, who are dictating who will make it to the finale. He has already demonstrated his worth, so it is up to the viewer to decide whether to cheer on who is getting better every week or just save the participants they like the most. Regardless of what viewers' decide, I won't deny that it would be satisfying to see him make it to the very end.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Tuesday nights on both ABC and Disney+

