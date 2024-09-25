Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Episode 2.

On a night filled with glitz and glam, Dancing With the Stars competitors had the opportunity to pay tribute to their favorite films through their dance numbers. Given that there were no eliminations in Week 1, contestants and their pro partners had to double the effort in order to continue on the run for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Not only were they tasked with impressing judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, but they also had to convince viewers at home to vote for them. Although Week 2 wasn't as uptempo as Week 1, given that most stars were tackling ballroom styles for the first time instead of cha-chas, there was noticeable improvement across the board. From Chandler Kinney's touching Barbie-themed rumba to Stephen Nedoroscik's Superman-inspired paso doble, here are some of Week 2's highlights and a debrief on who had their dance journeys cut short.

Celebrities Channeled Classics Like 'Top Gun' and 'La La Land' on 'DWTS' Oscars Night

The Season 33 premiere was "the most watched premiere in years," according to co-host Alfonso Ribeiro at the beginning of Oscars Night. That is no small accomplishment for a televised competition that has been on since 2005. With such a promising viewership response after the season opener, how can the show retain its audience? The answer is: making its participants dance to iconic soundtrack needle drops. The first to hit the dancefloor this week was former Bachelorette Jenn Tran, who channeled The Great Gatsby in her tango to "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody." Despite an audio malfunction at the beginning of her choreography, Tran remained on the beat throughout her performance, and that didn't go unnoticed. Although she received the same scores from Week 1, her lively dance number set the tone for the rest of the night.

Once again, Chandler Kinney landed at the top of the leaderboard, exuding finesse in her rumba to Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?". The Zombies alum once again proved that she isn't daunted by the pressure to outdo herself and give her best performance every week. Similarly to the premiere, Dwight Howard came in second with a much more challenging routine. Instead of shaking those hips and flashing a smile, the former NBA champion had to do a foxtrot, which requires a smooth delivery and continuous flow with every movement. Despite the disparate height difference between him and his pro partner Daniella Karagach, Howard showed that he is focused and willing to overcome obstacles during his journey on the show. Nedoroscik and Season 28 Bachelor Joey Graziadei once again tied for third, with the same judge scores two weeks in a row.

Eric Roberts and Reginald Veljohnson Left Audiences Emotional Despite Low Judge Scores

Those who know DWTS are well aware that having the highest scores doesn't mean that you are safe in the competition. This was noticeable last night when actors Eric Roberts and Reginald Veljohnson earned the lowest judge scores but were safe from elimination. Regardless of being the least dance-savvy performers competing for the mirrorball trophy this season, they worked hard to honor the films that inspired their choreography. In emotional packages prior to their performances, Roberts and his pro partner Britt Stewart paid a visit to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where he had the chance to reminisce about being nominated for an Oscar in 1986. This trip down memory lane added more nuance to his beginner-level waltz to The Godfather's theme, giving viewers an opportunity to see past his struggle to take on a more complicated routine. Similarly, Veljohnson reminisced on his big screen past working opposite Bruce Willis in Die Hard. His paso doble wasn't as captivating as Nedoroscik's, but it had more meaning given that it was dedicated to his former co-star.

Anna Delvey and Tori Spelling Were the First to Say Farewell to the Competition

Yet, by the end of a night filled with Oscar buzz, two participants had to be sent home. The first celebrities to get eliminated were Beverly Hills 90210 alum Tori Spelling and fake heiress Anna Delvey. The latter has been met with backlash ever since her casting announcement, with her performance last week being deeply scrutinized online. Prior to performing her quickstep to "Suddenly I See" from The Devil Wears Prada, Delvey opened up about feeling overwhelmed by the negativity on social media. She even invited model and actress Julia Fox to stop by the studio and give her some encouragement. However, that wasn't enough to earn the sympathy of the voters at home. When co-host Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she would take away from her experience on DWTS, she simply responded with "nothing," discrediting her pro partner Ezra Sosa, who was standing beside her.

Overall, Oscars night showed that Season 33's participants are not afraid to put in the work in order to keep their standing in the competition. Not only was there improvement in scores for contestants like model Brooks Nader and Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola, but it also fortified the likelihood of Kinney and Howard being this season's frontrunners. Although the judges were particularly brutal when scoring Roberts and Veljohnson (especially Derek Hough), the voters demonstrated that they weren't willing to let go of the senior competitors any time soon. With Delvey out of the competition, taking away the show's most controversial element, Week 3 will likely be much more lighthearted in terms of reception. After all, there won't be a rhinestone-covered ankle monitor in sight — just pure energy and hard work in the ballroom.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 airs Tuesday nights on ABC and Disney+. Next week will not air a new episode due to the U.S. vice presidential debate.

Review Dancing with the Stars 7 10 Dancing with the Stars' Oscars Night consolidated this season's frontrunners and eliminated the controversy. Pros The participants had to tackle more challenging ballroom routines.

Chandler Kinney and Dwight Howard proved they are still the favorites to win the competition.

Actors Reginald Veljohnson and Eric Roberts' tributes garnered audience votes, despite the judges' low scores. Cons Anna Delvey left the competition without acknowledging the efforts of her pro partner.

Derek Hough was a harsh marker throughout the night.



U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Tyra Banks , Melanie Chisholm , Melora Hardin , Marty Cove , Kenya Moore , Brian Austin Green , Tom Bergeron Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 32 Studio ABC

