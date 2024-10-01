Dancing With the Stars Season 33 has reached peak popularity with the premiere debuting with 4.9 million views, a 4 percent increase from the previous season. With celebrities from all walks of life taking the opportunity to improve their dance skills, the show's cast has a mix of athletes, actors, models, and reality TV alums. Last week was Oscar night, with contestants dedicating their ballroom dance routines to films like Dirty Dancing and Top Gun. Coming up next is Soul Train Night, which will have the audience's favorite stars dancing to some soulful tunes. Before tuning in on Episode 3, here is a breakdown of all the information you need to know.

When and Where Is 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 3 Releasing?

Given that there will be a vice presidential debate on Tuesday, October 1, Episode 3 has been postponed to next week. Instead of it airing on Tuesday (which is the day allocated for DWTS), Soul Train Night will air on Monday, October 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney +. For those who can't watch the latest episode in real time, it will be available to watch on Hulu the following day. In case you have yet to get a Hulu subscription, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

What Can We Expect From 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 3?

Similarly to the show's previous episode, the upcoming one will fall into a theme. Episode 3 will be Soul Train Night and, as the title hints at, celebrities and their pro partners will embrace the rhythm of soul music through their dance numbers. Although the songs that each pair will perform haven't been revealed yet, viewers will likely see some hip action and lots of emotion poured into their choreographies, considering that soul is a genre that highlights feelings and groovy beats.

Which Celebrities Are Still Competing on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33?

Two contestants have been eliminated so far, meaning that there are still eleven celebrities still competing for the mirrorball trophy. Find out who is still in it to win in the list below, as well as their Week 2 scores.

Celebrity Pro Partner Week 2 Scores Chandler Kinney Brandon Armstrong 24 out of 30 Dwight Howard Daniella Karagach 22 out of 30 Joey Graziadei Jenna Johnson 22 out of 30 Stephen Nedoroscik Rylee Arnold 22 out of 30 Danny Amendola Witney Carson 21 out of 30 Phaedra Parks Val Chmerkovskiy 21 out of 30 Ilona Maher Alan Bersten 21 out of 30 Brooks Nader Gleb Savchenko 20 out of 30 Jenn Tran Sasha Farber 19 out of 30 Reginald VelJohnson Emma Slater 15 out of 30 Eric Roberts Britt Stewart 15 out of 30

What Happened in the Previous Episode of 'Dancing With the Stars'?

Oscar night was filled with glitz and glam, as celebrities like Chandler Kinney and Joey Graziadei took the dancefloor with their pro partners to pay tribute to beloved Hollywood films. Given that the Season 33 premiere didn't send home anyone from the cast, Week 2 had a brutal double elimination. The two contestants that went home were Beverly Hills 90210 star Tori Spelling and con artist turned fashionista Anna Delvey. The latter made headlines upon the reveal that she would be on the show this season, and was widely scrutinized online for her attitude in the program. Although she did share that the negative feedback she received after Week 1 was a lot to handle, she left the dance competition by telling everyone that she learned "nothing" during her limited journey on DWTS.

Aside from the eliminations, the night was marked by noticeable improvement for all the competitors featured in Season 33. Although actors Reginald Veljohnson and Eric Roberts had the lowest scores for the second week in a row, the Oscar-themed evening allowed them to reflect on their careers and make audiences emotional. Veljohnson even dedicated his paso doble to former co-star Bruce Willis, who acted opposite of him in Die Hard (the movie that inspired his choreography). Similarly to the premiere, the standouts from Week 2 according to the judges' scores were Kinney and former NBA champion Dwight Howard. Graziadei and Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik tied in third once again.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Episode 3

If one thing is for certain about DWTS Season 33 thus far, it is that the show is generating a lot of online hype. During Oscar night, viewers not only voted for their favorite stars to continue on the program, but they also cheered them on through social media. Here are a few fan reactions ahead of Episode 3's release.

Other Reality Shows To Watch If You Like 'Dancing With the Stars'

Given that the reality hit will release episodes on a weekly basis, there is more than enough time to also check out other dance-related shows on streaming. Here are three recommendations to keep you company as you wait for the next DWTS episode to drop.

'So You Think You Can Dance' (2005-Present)

Different from DWTS, which has celebrities with little to no dance experience enrolling in a dance bootcamp, So You Think You Can Dance features professional dancers from across the US who audition to be a part of the competition. Those that make the cut get a ticket to Hollywood and work with top choreographers in the nation to learn challenging dance routines every week. Although all the contestants are professionals, they are used to a particular style of dance, often having to step out of their comfort zones when certain choreographies aren't related to their area of expertise. To avoid getting eliminated, they must impress the judges and audience alike with their moves.

'Dance Moms' (2011-2019)

If you don't mind when dance and drama mix, then Dance Moms should be on your radar. Although the show is evidently problematic given that a group of seasoned performers is coached by a temperamental instructor called Abby Lee Miller, it is still interesting to see these young dancers going to competitions and taking audiences by surprise with their talent. As the title hints at, this reality show also focuses on the mothers of these dancers and how they interact with each other amid their children's rehearsals and recitals. The level of competitiveness is through the roof here, many times with students having to face each other off in the studio to earn a solo. Before starring in films like The Fallout and My Old Ass, Maddie Ziegler's career took off during her time in Dance Moms as one of Abby's personal favorites in the classroom.

'Dance Monsters' (2022)

Netflix has put out a few different dance-related programs in the past few years, and Dance Monsters is one of them. This short-lived, but fairly entertaining reality show was hosted by Ashley Roberts with DWTS Season 32 alum Lele Pons, Ne-Yo, and Ashley Banjo taking on the role of judges. In Dance Monsters, professional dancers wear motion capture suits while they perform for the judges, transforming into CGI monsters while showcasing their moves. The twist here would be that certain dancer numbers won't look as polished depending on the monster the person is dressed as, so the performers do have to use their creativity to ensure that their routine translates to the fuzzy creature they are disguised as.

