Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Episode 5.

Midway through the competition, celebrities and their pro partners were challenged to focus on storytelling through their Dancing With the Stars Dedication Night numbers. By paying homage to family members, fellow athletes, and even Taylor Swift, contestants showcased more of their vulnerability in the ballroom. From Danny Amendola using his facial expressions and body movements in honor of his late coach to Ilona Maher regaining her confidence through her performance dedicated to her Olympic teammates, the evening was filled with emotion and meaning. Although a couple did get sent home, the lasting impact of last night's show wasn't the elimination, but rather a miraculous comeback for a seasoned dancer.

Week 5 started off with Zombies alum Chandler Kinney taking the opportunity to thank her mother for being her support system in Hollywood through her evocative contemporary routine. Despite the performance being peppered with lifts and synchronicity with her pro partner Brandon Armstrong, the contestant didn't continue her streak at the top of the leaderboard as she had hoped. Surprisingly, Amendola rose to the top for the first time with a contemporary number that allowed him to explore something he hadn't been able to in the competition thus far — his body and face working in unison. The Super Bowl champion has had a hard time refraining from a straight face during his performances, and he has finally conquered this obstacle by approaching his dance in a new light. Instead of just going through the motions, Amendola used the choreography to bid farewell to the late coach Mike Leach, who was a formative influence on his life and career, resulting in the athlete's highest score yet.

The retired NFL player tied with ex-Bachelor Joey Graziadei, who continued to impress judges and audiences alike with an on-point Viennese waltz dedicated to his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson. Aside from Graziadei and Amendola, most stars got similar scores during Dedication Night. Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik finally earned his first 9 with an Argentinian tango to The White Stripes' anthem "Seven Nation Army," which honored his teammates from men's gymnastics. The tributes carried on as Dwight Howard and Phaedra Parks dedicated their performances to family members and Jenn Tran took the opportunity to continue to share her love for her favorite pop star (something she also did during her season of The Bachelorette) through her foxtrot.

Hayley and Derek Hough's Performance Was Riveting

However, different from customary, the most touching dance number of the night wasn't from a member of Season 33's star-studded cast. It was actually from a judge and his wife, who endured a series of health setbacks last year after an emergency craniectomy. Derek Hough left his seat at the judges' table (which was a bit packed this week with the presence of DWTS mirrorball champion Mark Ballas) and took the ballroom alongside Hayley Erbert Hough, and there wasn't a dry eye in the studio. The performance was gut-wrenching considering that the professional dancer had faced a life-threatening struggle that could've taken away her ability to do pirouettes and leg raises again. The Houghs were by far the highlight of Dedication Night given the emphasis on their personal journey and the meaning behind their choreography.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's Showmance Didn't Help Them in the End

When the time came for the pair with the lowest combination of judge scores and votes, the moment was less thrilling than usual because of how riveting Erbert Hough's comeback was. Model Brooks Nader and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated after constantly teasing audiences with their showmance — which made way for a real-life romance between them. Their salsa was dedicated to Nader's three sisters, who added energy to the duo's performance by participating in the beginning of the dance number. After the pair's elimination, was revealed the hosts asked them about their experience working together. Savchenko admitted he was surprised at the results, believing that they had the potential to go much further in the competition. He also admitted that this had been his best season yet, naming Nader as his best partner on the show to date.

Overall, Dedication Night was one to remember. Not only did it allow Amendola to score higher than ever with his touching tribute to his coach, channeling grief through his contemporary choreography, but also because of Erbert Hough's miraculous return to dance. It was emotional, meaningful, and a testament to the power of storytelling on the dance floor. The performances that stuck out proved that being in character is just as important as getting the moves down. With Disney Night coming up next, it will be interesting to see if the leaderboard will continue to shift. After all, although Kinney wasn't at the top like in previous weeks, she is a Disney alum and could use her acting background to her advantage.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Tuesday nights on both ABC and Disney+.

9 10 Dancing with the Stars Review Dedication Night was extra special due to Danny Amendola's touching tribute and Hayley Erbert Hough's ballroom return. Pros Danny Amendola outperformed several stars with his emotional dance, honoring a late coach.

The Houghs were the night's highlight given that backstory of their choreography.

Most stars had similar scores, all relatively high, which shows that they are stepping up their game midway into the competition.



U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Main Genre Reality Seasons Studio Expand

