Season 33 of Dancing With The Stars was already promising after various reports and rumours on the cast. On Tuesday evening, it was announced that Ezra Sosa has been promoted as a professional dancer for the upcoming season, and is now going to pair with notorious convicted “fake heiress” Anna Delvey. Sosa’s promotion follows the news that Dancing With The Stars alum and professional dancer Witney Carson is set to make an anticipated return to the series after winning third place with Wayne Brady. Since her return was announced, she has partnered up with former NFL player Danny Amendola.

The news of Sosa’s promotion also came after People learned that Artem Chigvintsev had no plans to return to the upcoming season before his shocking arrest on Thursday, August 29. After being arrested for corporal injury of a spouse, Chigvintsev was released from the Napa County Jail later that day. Chigvintsev is married to Nikki Garcia, but it has not been confirmed whether she is the spouse in question.

Ezra Sosa Rewrites History on DWTS

Following his promotion, Sosa became the first Latin dance professional to be featured on Dancing With The Stars in over a decade. Sosa first joined the reality dancing competition series in 2021 as a troupe member before his promotion. He previously stepped in for Chigvintsev last season when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and danced with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson.

“It hasn’t hit me yet!”, Sosa told GLAAD when the news was announced. “When I got the call, I honestly was in a state of shock from the news. But I think the moment I do meet my [celebrity] partner and the moment I step in the ballroom, that’s when I’ll be like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is actually happening right now!’”

The ‘DWTS’ Instagram account announced the news of Sosa’s promotion with a video message from the newly promoted dancer. “It has been three years in the making,” he said on their account. “To say the least, I’m shocked. Most importantly, I’m just honored and grateful and thanks to literally every single person that has supported me to get here. This first season isn’t just going to be for me, it’s going to be for all of you too,” he said.

Earlier today, the full cast of Dancing With The Stars Season 33 was announced on Good Morning America. The cast includes Bachelor Nation Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, whose season of The Bachelorette ended in heartbreak. The cast also includes The Traitors and returning The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, Olympic athletes and medalists Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, Pretty Little Liars star Chandler Kinney, and Beverly Hills, 90210 veteran Tori Spelling.

Dancing with the Stars will premiere Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Tyra Banks , Melanie Chisholm , Melora Hardin , Marty Cove , Kenya Moore , Brian Austin Green , Tom Bergeron Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 32 Studio ABC

WATCH ON DISNEY+