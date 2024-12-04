Season 33 of Dancing With The Stars was everything I had hoped for. We were introduced to a special group of people and couples this season of the dance competition series. Ilona Maher, Dwight Howard, and Reginald VelJohnson are some of the amazing contestants who stood out to me. The most wholesome friendships blossomed - such as Rylee Arnold and Ilona and Alan Bersten, and overall, this season brought life and joy back into this show. The only thing that was missing throughout the season was the big celebration when Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson were announced as the winners.

Because of the high expectations that this season had set for me, I was expecting an amazing finale. The dancing was through the roof, especially Stephen and Rylee and Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong's freestyles, and the drama between Carrie Ann Inaba calling out "underwhelming choreography" was certainly there, but the entire night was rushed and time was wasted.

Did We Really Need the Recap?

I was disappointed to see that the first thirty minutes of the finale were filled with footage that did not need to be included. There was no dancing besides the one opening number. It was filled with the couples re-capping on their experience throughout the season. Although that is important, and I did enjoy hearing them speak to each other and show their gratitude, I think it dragged on. That could have been made into a sweet moment for five minutes. That way, the fans got to watch them reminisce about their season together, while also not wasting time during the most important episode of the season. Then, too much time was given to the judges commenting on each couple's weakest dance of the season - which we have already heard. The comments that were made during the finale were identical to what was said in previous episodes. That was not needed. I think each judge should have said which dance they would like to see during the redemption part of the finale, and then moved on.

We Got Less Than 2 Minutes to Watch the Winners

Don't get me wrong, the finale was still amazing and beautiful, but there is no doubt that everything felt rushed. What upset me the most was the fact that, because so much time was spent on many other things throughout the night, we got less than three minutes to watch Joey and Jenna celebrate. Alfonso Ribeiro announced the new mirrorball champions, and then all of a sudden the credits were rolling. I wanted to hear both Joey and Jenna give a speech. Instead, they got a little under thirty seconds to speak into the microphone before getting cut off. I wanted to hear Ilona and Alan speak. They came in second place when Ilona was constantly called the weakest link. That is something to be proud of, and I wish that she had been given her moment. I wanted to see the entire cast celebrate together. There should have been less time spent on the topic of the redemption dances and more time once the winners were announced.

Overall, I thoroughly enjoyed Season 33 of Dancing With The Stars. I was just a bit disappointed with the wasted time during the finale. I think they spent way too much time discussing topics we were already aware of, and less time on the most important part of the night: the winners. Next season, I think the show would benefit by dedicating the last five minutes to the champions and the celebrations.

