Dancing With the Stars began airing in 2005, and remains at its peak. Pairing celebrity competitors with professional dancers so they can grow together as viewers vote to keep their favorites in the competition from week to week has proved a successful strategy for ABC. Part of the strength of the series is the panel of judges critiquing the contestants to help them to improve. Those who listen to the judges and apply their criticism of technique and form each week, tend to see their scores grow and the number of fans voting for them increases their chances of winning the reality competition.

Season 33 is at the midway point and the cast of celebrities has been putting in a stellar effort to earn the fans' votes each week. Usually, when viewers think they spot a showmance on the series, it is a symptom of reading too much into the chemistry they see on the dance floor. But this season, fans are drooling over the behind-the-scenes romance between Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader and the beloved DWTS pro, Gleb Savchenko. Chandler Kinney is giving young Zendaya in Season 16 - her abilities have grown each week, as have the judges' expectations of her. And footballer Danny Armendola has been endearingly committed to the process, and viewers can't help but be smitten with his charisma and charm.

The judges will occasionally invite celebrity guest judges to join them and lend their perspectives to the contestants. For Soul Train Night, the judges invited Soul Train dancer, choreographer, and Hollywood legend, Rosie Perez. It isn't necessarily a pre-requisite that the celebrity guest judge will have this kind of dance background to offer to the contestants, but, generally, there is an understanding that what the judges say about the contestants is meant to help them advance in the competition. But for Hair Metal Night, the contestants got more than they bargained for when legendary rocker and KISS front man Gene Simmons joined the judges' panel, and he behaved, well, exactly how you might expect.

Gene Simmons Let His Rock Star Persona Dominate

The night was a risqué look into the world of hair metal, a sub-genre of heavy metal music known for its theatrics, and of course, the performer's long and flowing locks. The contestants had to dig deep to find their inner rockers, to hit the stage ready to attack. The network pulled out all the stops to tie the evening into the musical genre, booking Joel Hoekstra from White Snake to perform guitar licks on stage. And Bret Michaels, front man of the band Poison, called in to give Brooks a pep talk on rock and roll, since she is good friends with his daughter and knows the family well.

Rock and roll and hair metal are not exactly genres of music that are well known for good behavior, especially in the 70s and 80s era of sex, drugs, and trashed hotel rooms. Booking someone like Simmons to come onto the program was a risk, at best, for the family-friendly corporate brand of ABC. Given his brash personality, his age and the era he came from, how long he has been famous, and his ever-present rock star persona, Simmons was guaranteed to ruffle some feathers. But his critiques of the competitors were less than consistent, and viewers were quick to hop online and express their outrage over some of his less tame observations.

Gene's Scoring Method Shocked Viewers

Simmons came on DWTS and behaved... well, almost exactly as you might expect. Was it surprising that when Armendola and Carson danced a steamy pasodoble to Bon Jovi's "Living on a Prayer," Simmons' critique focused almost exclusively on flirting with Carson? No. Was it surprising that when Nader opened her number on a stripper pole and performed a steamy cha-cha to Poison's "Nothing But a Good Time," Simmons tried to give her a 10 out of 10? Also, no. I'll note as well, was it surprising that Simmons threw the production for a loop by keying in a score of 9 before announcing he wanted to give her a 10?

These little peccadillos from an aging rock star were forgivable, if they also made the evening have a slightly clumsy energy from the judges' panel. However, the most offensive moment came during the panel's critique of Kinney. The young performer gave another stellar performance in her jive number performed to "We're Not Gonna Take It" by Twisted Sister. But when Simmons commented that Kinney had "fogged up" his glasses and she "moved him" with her "gyrations and so on," it felt like a step too far, considering the more than 50 years that separates them in age, and the unprofessionalism of his comments overall when it came to the ladies on the dance floor. With the online outrage and the overall vibe of the evening, it feels like bringing Simmons onto the series was a risk that didn't pay off.

