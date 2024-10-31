Halloween night on Dancing With the Stars brought about plenty of glitz, glamor, and its fair share of controversy. The contestants were each required to pick a theme based on their biggest fears, with the chance to face their nightmares resulting in the dreamiest scores of the season so far. The 10 paddle was lifted aloft for the first time in the entire season by Carrie-Ann Inaba for Daniella Karagach and Dwight Howard's contemporary dance to "Ring Around the Rosie", with their dance ending in tears and this season-defining scoring milestone. This was merely the beginning of a night of high scores, with the 10 paddle lifted for each of Danny Amendola and Witney Carson; Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber; Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson; Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold; and Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong.

However, the scoring in the episode became a huge point of controversy, specifically with Inaba. Taking to social media, many were quick to point out the long-time judge's apparent favoritism of some couples, leaving many unhappy when it seemed she was giving preferential treatment to the men over the women. Taking to X, user adrianamourx wrote, "CAI’s treatment of women is sick. Telling Jenn she had to earn a 9 – idc if it was a joke. Having chandler begging for what more can she do (the answer doesn’t exist) struggling to give ilona compliment. yeah I think I’m over her."

Image via Disney/Eric McCandless

To Pretty Little Liars star Kinney, Inaba was harsh in her comments, admitting she had to alter her scoring because the Viennese Waltz is a more difficult dance than the others. This feels inherently against the spirit of the competition, especially when compared to the high scores the couple received from Derek Hough and Bruno Toniloi, with the duo of judges both dusting off the 10 paddle. Add to this a lack of constructive criticism for Kinney, and it's fair to see why many felt aggrieved.

Given just seven couples remained before Halloween week, it was clear the latter stages of the competition were going to bring about the departure of talented performers. However, many couldn't have predicted that Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber and their salsa to “Jump In the Line" would find themselves on the chopping block, especially considering they received a 10. After being eliminated, Jenn said, "Everybody here has been so amazing and so kind," before turning to her partner Sasha and saying, "We spent the past seven weeks attached at the hip... I can't even imagine a life without Sasha at this point, and I didn't even know him seven weeks ago!"

Dancing With the Stars' Carrie-Ann Inaba has been called out for unfair scoring. You can catch the series on Disney+ in the US.

