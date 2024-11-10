The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran has had a whirlwind year since her season of the show ended as she joined Season 33 of Dancing with The Stars. During her run on the reality competition series, Jenn was partnered with pro dancer Sasha Farber and viewers could see there was an instant connection between the two. The partners met soon after Jenn's season of The Bachelorette was done, and they connected on Jenn's journey throughout the show as she had just broken up an engagement with Devin Strader.

What may have been a good way for them to connect, it became a moment in which viewers could see how sparks were flying between the two and romance rumors started to come out. Even though they were eliminated during the Halloween episode, the partners have still remained in touch after and the rumors have grown even more about them dating.

Jenn and Sasha Are Still In Touch After Their Elimination From 'DWTS'

Jenn has been through many emotions ever since her engagement with Devin was over. After the end of The Bachelorette, Jenn told The Hollywood Reporter how she found she would be on the dancing competition, "I was crying on stage, I go back, we're done filming, suddenly somebody comes into my dressing room [and tells me], 'You have 45 minutes to get on a plane and get to New York because you're going on Dancing with the Stars.' "

Even on the pros side, it all moved very quickly as Sasha wasn't even supposed to be on this season. He said, "I wasn't even going to be on this season and everything happened, so at the last-minute, I feel like it was fate that we got together and met at the airport and danced." From that moment on, the partners became very close.

Week by week, the couple showed their chemistry through their dances and even the judges and the cast members could see the connection between the two. DWTS host Julianne Hough brought up their chemistry after their dances and, if it helped them, to which Jenn said, "We trust each other so much, we know each other so well, so that's why this works so well." Unfortunately, the pair was eliminated but even outside the ballroom the couple has kept in touch and shown how much they care for each other through their social media.

Speaking to Extra, Sasha was asked if they would give dating a shot, to which he said, "I wanted her journey to be purely about dance, it wasn't about our showmanship. Yeah, we have amazing chemistry, and you can see that through our dancing, and I'm really proud of her." He quickly shut down the rumors, but there may be a chance in the future since they have an inevitable chemistry.

