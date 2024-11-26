Every contestant who has made it to the final of Dancing With The Stars deserves to be there. This season has become so special to me because each couple is so entertaining in their own way. Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong are making history as the first black couple to make it to the finals. Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold are killing it with their social media presence. Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten have the most wholesome friendship I've ever seen on the show. Danny Amendola and Witney Carson may be the hottest duo I have ever seen on this show. But, one couple stands out because they are amazing together, both charismatically and technically; Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson.

It would be awesome to watch Joey and Jenna take home the mirrorball trophy. They have been consistent all season and have brought so much joy to the fans watching their dances. I love watching everybody perform, but seeing Joey play the part so well - thanks to his charming personality, while also being so clean with his dancing makes me believe that he deserves to be the champion.

Joey Puts In Work

The remaining five finalists have put in a tremendous amount of work based on their footage in the rehearsal studio, but Joey stands out. Whenever it shows Joey and Jenna in the studio, it is evident that Joey is a hard worker. He is disciplined and willing to learn whatever Jenna throws his way. I think it is obvious that Joey is the top contender because he came out swinging in Week 1, and has only gotten better since. Some of the other contestants have gone backward. Although I adore Stephen and am ecstatic that he made it to the finals, his scores are inconsistent. Stephen scored 9s and 10s but received some 8s during the semi-final. Although he redeemed himself during the second dance of the night, a finalist should not be receiving lower scores as the weeks go on. Joey has been receiving high scores consecutively - as a potential mirrorball champion should.

Joey's The Entire Package

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

Joey's dances are full of energy, spice, entertainment, and personality. He is great at grasping the personality of each character he is supposed to be portraying while sticking to his true personality at the same time. I love how sweet Joey is. During an interview, Joey mentioned that when he was first asked if he had any interest in Dancing With The Stars, his only demand was to be partnered with a professional in a healthy relationship. His love and respect for Kelsey Anderson are things I respect and admire, and they made me love Joey even more than I already did during his time on The Bachelor. He is nothing short of a gentleman to Jenna and the judges whenever he speaks, and he never has anything but positive things to say about the cast.

Everything I have watched this season on Dancing With The Stars involving Joey has been golden. His determination to do his best in every dance, consistency with great scores, keeping up with Jenna's choreography, and his overall personality makes him a great fit for the champion of Season 33. Dancing With The Stars is available to stream on Disney+ in the US.

