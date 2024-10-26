The Bachelor alum and current contestant on Dancing With The Stars, Joey Graziadei, and his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, have been engaged since Joey's season of The Bachelor. It is quite obvious that this pair is in a happy and committed relationship, so I don't understand why people still continue to create rumors involving Joey and his dance partner, Jenna Johnson. Week after week, I have seen fans comment on the partnership between Jenna and Joey. Whether the comments are focusing on their dances being too intimate, their body language or fans overall saying they would make a cute couple, it needs to stop.

Both Joey and Jenna are in happy relationships. Jenna is married to another professional dancer on the show, Val Chmerkovskiy. It is not only disrespectful to Joey and Jenna, but to their partners as well. They are professional dancers in a competition show. The emotion they are showing is necessary to win, nothing more, nothing less.

Disrespectful to Kelsey

Image via Bachelor Nation on ABC

In situations like these, when rumors of an affair emerge from a reality show and fans start to ship certain people, I feel bad for everyone involved. In this case, I feel for Kelsey the most. Val is a fellow professional on the show. He knows what happens in the rehearsal studios and how rumors can get out of hand, but Kelsey is not part of the show. Kelsey recently hopped on the "Trading Secrets Podcast" to discuss the rumors between Joey and Jenna, and the reassurance that Joey has given her. "I'm reading all these comments saying, "Kelsey, why is she touching him like this?" and I'm like, am I not seeing something everyone else is?' No one should feel this way when it comes to their significant other. It should be a happy journey for everyone involved.

Kelsey went on to explain that whenever she brings up these types of comments to Joey, he reminds her that it is for the show. "They have to touch each other to dance" is how Kelsey described the interactions between Joey and Jenna. Besides these uncomfortable and uncalled-for comments and rumors, I think Dancing With The Stars needs to do better when it comes to respecting Kelsey. When Jenn Tran was talking about the group dance and having to dance with Joey, she explained that she was a contestant on his season of The Bachelor. It then cut to a photo of Joey and Jenn kissing, which I think was uncalled-for. I think because Kelsey watches the show, any other picture would have been appropriate.

Emotion is Needed on this Show

Close

I think fans of the show are forgetting that there needs to be a connection between the professional and the celebrity in order for their dancing to feel real. Jenna and Joey are doing exactly that. There are no secret vibes happening behind closed doors or sexual tension between the two. They are doing what they have to do in order to stay in the competition and possibly win. There needs to be emotion, especially in a dance like the Rumba. On the "Scrubbing In" podcast with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad, Jenna commented on the rumors. "We're kind of desensitized as dancers to it, because this is our work and we do this year after year." They have commented on it, and I'm sure they are tired of being asked about it, so I think people should stop.

All parties involved are in committed relationships. Jenna and Val are married and Kelsey and Joey are engaged. These rumors are exhausting as a long-time fan of the show. Social media fuel these rumors and turn them into something they are not, and these two couples do not deserve it. They are people, and their relationships should be respected. Dancing With The Stars is available to stream on Disney+ in the US.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Main Genre Reality Seasons Studio Expand

Watch on Disney+