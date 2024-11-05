Dancing with the Stars has taken on a newfound popularity with Season 33, which has been great for ratings and fan engagement, but has also opened the door for a lot of criticism, specifically towards the judges. At first, fans were just confused by the scoring this season, since it seemed as though no one was really progressing on the leaderboard, and had been appearing to fall behind for some weeks. The notes from the judges are also strangely vague this season, in comparison to past seasons where the contestants are given a breakdown of what they did well and what they need to work on.

But the most criticized part of Season 33 has been one judge in particular, and that’s Carrie Ann Inaba. Now, all the judges have played into the messiness that is Season 33’s scoring mess, but Carrie Ann has been catching the most flack online week after week due to her seemingly having a bias towards certain contestants. But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this happen on Dancing with the Stars, and unfortunately, it won’t be the last. The judges often play favorites, and it’s one of the show’s biggest flaws.

Dancing with the Stars Judges Show Bias Toward Contestants

Something that Dancing with the Stars has always struggled with is finding the balance between fan votes and judge votes. It’s so great that the show is interactive and allows viewers to vote for their favorite contestants, but it also means that a lot of the time the show turns into a popularity contest rather than a dance competition like it is meant to be. It’s only natural to gravitate toward specific contestants, especially if one of your favorite celebrities joins the season, so it’s become expected that most fans will vote for who they like as a person rather than on actual dancing ability. But when it comes to the judges, their entire job is to critique the dances and score the contestants based on them, so it can be confusing when a judge shows clear favoritism or dislike towards a contestant when they’re supposed to be impartial. Showing enthusiasm and adoration for a dance is welcome, but the competition needs to remain fair. Otherwise, what’s the point of having a judging panel at all? Still, there have been so many instances throughout the show’s 33 seasons where the judges don’t quite treat every contestant the same, and we’re seeing it happen currently with Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong.

From the beginning of the season, Chandler and Brandon have been one of the strongest couples. They’ve repeatedly been at the top of the leaderboard every week, and have been bringing incredible dances to the ballroom that show off exceptional skill. But despite the clear talent they exude, they are repeatedly critiqued and underscored, most notably by Carrie Ann. It’s been noticeable for a while, but it wasn’t until the Halloween episode that fans really started getting upset about it. The entire episode, Carrie Ann was handing out 10s like they were candy to every couple, but when it came time for Chandler’s dance her entire demeanor shifted, and she started beating down on their routine. She told them that she had to be more harsh with them because they had one of the more difficult dances in the Viennese Waltz, while many of the other couples had contemporaries.

Chandler and Brandon Deserve Better on Dancing with the Stars

Immediately, Chandler and Brandon’s entire mood seemed to change, and they seemed so defeated. You can even hear Chandler pleading with Carrie Ann to tell her what to do because she wants to improve, yet Carrie Ann was silent. This was made all the more frustrating when both Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli called the dance “perfection” after Carrie Ann claimed it was not. She then gave the dance a 9, while Derek and Bruno both gave it a 10, meaning had it not been for Carrie Ann’s score, Chandler would have earned the first perfect score of the season.

And sure, maybe Carrie Ann really does believe it wasn’t a perfect routine. But it isn’t the first time that she or the judges have underscored Chandler or given her feedback that has proven to be kind of bogus. On Dedication Night, Chandler dedicated her dance to her mom and the judge's feedback was that they felt she needed to dig deeper, and they didn’t connect with it emotionally. In the skybox, a tearful Chandler talked about how much she loves her mom and how she wouldn’t even be where she is without her. It just felt like unnecessary criticism for Dedication Night of all nights, considering the dances and their stories are deeply personal for the contestants, so telling them they’re not digging deep or being emotional enough is a very strange comment to make.

But we’ve seen this exact scenario take place before. In Season 31, the show had a two-episode event. Night 1 Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas danced a contemporary to commemorate Charli’s most memorable year. She chose the year she was diagnosed with anxiety, and scored a 39 out of 40, and was praised for her vulnerability and emotion. But the next night after she and Mark danced a jive, Carrie Ann told her she needed to show more growth and vulnerability, completely going back on the praise she gave Charli just one night prior.

There’s a Pattern of Favoritism on ‘Dancing with the Stars’