Dancing With The Stars has a reputation for being one of the best competition shows out there, because of the vulnerability and the passion coming from the judges. Throughout the many years and seasons of this show, the judges have always kept it real and honest, until recently. Back then, the judges, especially Len Goodman, were cutthroat. The scores were brutal but honest. During the first couple of weeks, when the celebrities who had no dance experience were still warming up to dancing, the scores were usually between a 3 and a 5. In recent seasons, we have been seeing 7's and 8's, and that has me confused.

In my opinion, celebrities should have to earn the higher scores. They should not be handed out during Weeks 1 and 2. If they get high scores at the beginning of the competition, then there is no surprise element to seeing the high scores during Weeks 5 and 6. The judges seem to be plateauing when it comes to giving these partners their scores.

Joey's Talent Needs to be Appreciated

Custom image by Zanda Rice

We have seen tremendous improvement between Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson. Joey came into this experience as a previous bachelor, the farthest thing from being part of the dance world. I can see him winning the entire competition. Since we can all agree that Joey has been killing it on the dance floor, why is he constantly getting an 8 or a 9, when he should have gotten a 10 on Disney Night? Joey has been getting 8s since his first week on the show. Carrie Ann Inaba has said multiple times that certain dances have been the best of the season, but the scores have not changed. If the best dances recently have scored the same as the dances from the first week, then was it really the best? If the judges are going to be hesitant to hand out their first 10 of the season, then they should never have handed out such high scores right from the jump. It feels as though there are no improvements, even though there have been with each couple.

Their Scores Don’t Reflect the Performance

I am a huge fan of Dwight Howard. I think he brings great energy to the show with his bubbly personality and the fact that he is always smiling. Although his personality is one of the best this season, Dwight is not technically as strong of a dancer as his competitors. Despite his technicalities and some mistakes spotted on the dance floor, he has been getting 7s and 8s throughout most of the competition. Like I said, I am a huge Dwight fan, but I think this is unfair. Why should Dwight be getting the same scores as the stronger dancers, such as Chandler Kinney and Stephen Nedoroscik? Some of the stars that are not on the same level receive the same score, and I think that is unfair. Judges should focus on scoring based on technicality.

I have always loved watching Dancing With The Stars because of the dramatic scoring and the excitement of seeing who was going to improve with their scores and who wasn't. Recently, I think the scores have not been matching what the judges have been saying. If they are witnessing the greatest dances of the season, then those dances should not be scored the same as the early weeks. The higher scores should not be handed out until later on in the competition. It lowers the excitement and the realness of the show. Dancing With The Stars is available to stream on Disney Plus in the US.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Main Genre Reality Seasons Studio Expand

