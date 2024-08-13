The Big Picture Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli return as judges for Dancing With the Stars Season 33.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will continue as hosts for the upcoming season.

Rumored celebrities to appear include David & Victoria Beckham, Jason Kelce, Tom Sandoval, and Kelly Ripa.

In a post on their official Instagram page, the iconic Dancing With the Stars has confirmed its judging panel for its upcoming 33rd season of the reality dance competition series. As many fans will be unsurprised but happy to hear, all three current judges will be returning to their seats, namely Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and the unpredictable Bruno Tonioli. Both Bruno and Carrie Ann continue their streak of appearing in every season of the show, with Derek, a former pro dancer on the series, joining back in Season 29. This was following the sad departure of Len Goodman, who announced his retirement from television just six months before his passing in April 2023. Speaking on the announcement of her return, Carrie Ann said she’s "honored to be back … and looking forward to an incredible season."

Hosting duties for the upcoming season will once again fall in the lap of Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the younger sister of judge, Derek. Alfonso will be returning for his third season in a row after winning Season 19 alongside professional partner Witney Carson, with Julianne making her sophomore appearance as co-host.

Who is Rumored to Appear in 'Dancing With the Stars Season 33?

Image via Federico Napoli

News of the judging panel comes before news of which celebrities may enter the competition this year, as is customary, with the rumor mill of names well and truly churning. Headlining the rumors are the pairing of David and Victoria Beckham, one of the world's most famous couples, with their consistent namecheck by fans hinting at the ambition behind some of their expectations. Other names to be suggested are The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos, former NFL star and the world's biggest Swifty Jason Kelce, star of Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval, talk show host Kelly Ripa, and even Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning.

Some of these names will be more likely than others, but that won't stop many from keeping their fingers crossed that their favorite celebs will be hitting the floor when the show returns on Tuesday, September 17 on ABC and Disney+. Confirmation of the full cast for the 33rd season will come at a later date, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider for any more updates about the upcoming outing for America's favorite dance competition.

Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed the return of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli to the judging panel. You can catch up with previous episodes of the show on Disney+.

Dancing with the Stars Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Tyra Banks , Melanie Chisholm , Melora Hardin , Marty Cove , Kenya Moore , Brian Austin Green , Tom Bergeron Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 32 Studio ABC

