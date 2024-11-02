I have always been a huge fan of Julianne Hough, and I was so excited when it was announced that she would be returning to the Dancing With The Stars universe as a host, along with Alfonso Ribeiro. Not only does Julianne bring positive energy to the show, but she and Alfonso have great chemistry together to make each week enjoyable and memorable. Julianne has been part of the Dancing With The Stars world for many years. Bringing entertainment, choreography, and memorable moments and dances for the fans. Julianne deserves all the respect, but from what I have seen recently on social media, she is not receiving it.

Recently, fans of the show have had a set opinion on Julianne. There are claims that she does not have what it takes to host this show anymore, which I completely disagree with. The claims involve that she stutters too often, trips over her words, and does not have personal connections with the professionals and stars. To me, Julianne is the heart of Dancing With The Stars.

Julianne is Unfairly Criticized

A big part of fans wanting Julianne off of the show has to do with her not always speaking "perfectly". So what? Every host at one point or another during their career has tripped over their own words, judges too. Her brother, Derek Hough, mispronounces words all the time, and so does Carrie Ann Inaba. They laugh at themselves when situations like that happen, which is the best thing they can do. Julianne getting tongue-tied once in a while may not be the definition of perfection, but hosts are going to do that at least once. That should absolutely not be a reason for wanting someone off a show.

Some fans have suggested that she and Alfonso should switch roles because he is the "better host", but I think that is completely unfair to say. Alfonso is reading off of a screen the entire time. Julianne actually connects with each professional and their partner after their dancing. Comparing the two is not only unnecessary, but not a fair comparison to make.

She is the Definition of a Considerate Host

I think Julianne is the heart of the show. She is not afraid to show emotion and be her true self, and I like how she emotionally connects with the stars. When Ilona Maher was frustrated and started to cry after being disappointed with herself over her dance routine, Julianne immediately wanted to make sure she was okay and gave her a hug. When Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach got the first ten of the season, Julianne jumped for joy with them. While she is upstairs with everyone, she makes it a point to show that she is not only proud of the stars but is there for them as well. She asks the right personal questions. Her comedic timing is on point, especially when she is going at it with her brother. Julianne brings nothing but great energy to the show, and I'm not sure why people want her off for that.

Julianne Hough is the heart of Dancing With The Stars and I will continuously defend her. I do not believe in criticizing a host for a few slip-ups, because every host and judge has been there at one point or another. Julianne radiates positivity, and it is obvious that she enjoys being there, so I don't understand why anyone would want to mess with that.

