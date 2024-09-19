Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere.

Time to point those toes and get a hold of the beat as Dancing With the Stars Season 33 rings in with a premiere filled with surprises. 13 contestants with backgrounds ranging from Olympic medalists to reality TV alums had the opportunity to bust a move without the fear of getting eliminated by the judges' scores and audience votes in their first attempt at dancing for a live audience. Celebrities like Joey Graziadei and Tori Spelling were tasked with selecting a song they believe is their go-to anthem. Many of the selections were closely tied to the reasons for which each participant decided to sign up for the competition, leading to some emotional stories along the way. From who landed the highest scores to who needs a little more "shebang" on the dance floor, here's everything that stuck out from the DWTS season opener.

The 'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere Didn't Vote Participants Off

Season 33's premiere wasn't only surprising in relation to who had the best performances of the night, but also because the series started off without eliminations. This decision to let celebrities off the hook for their first week on the show was a positive one, given that the jitters were few and far between for the dance newbies. The premiere began with an energetic opening number from the season's pros, with Witney Carson making a comeback after being off the program in Season 32. Ezra Sosa also made his debut as a full-time pro, after joining the show in 2021.

When their performance came to an end, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced the first contestant hitting the dance floor. Graziadei, who found love in The Bachelor Season 28, was the first to pop those hips alongside his pro partner Jenna Johnson. Although Bachelor leading men haven't gone far in the competition over the seasons, it seems like this year could be a different story, since Graziadei's cowboy-driven cha-cha earned '7's from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. His performance was followed by a flaming hot tango from Brooks Nader and a confident cha-cha from rugby champion Ilona Maher, who admitted she is ready to show her feminine energy through her trajectory on the show.

Family Matters alum Reginald VelJohnson had a modest choreography but made sure to put on a smile all through his dance number, charming the judges with his charisma. Another older celebrity who made a smooth, but simple debut on the show was well-known actor Eric Roberts, who leaned into the character more than getting the timing right (possibly due to the fact that he is slower on his left side from an accident he had experienced in the past).

Chandley Kinney and Dwight Howard Impress on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 Premiere

Yet, it is undeniable that Pretty Little Liars: Summer School's Chandler Kinney left the judges and the audience at home in awe with her sharply executed tango to Chappell Roan's "Hot to Go." She was the standout in Week 1, not only in terms of score (she earned an impressive 23 out of 30) but also for the fact that it seemed like she was a natural. Although the actress does have prior dance experience, she shared that she has never done ballroom before and was able to nail a tango with a precision that is remarkable for a beginner. It seems like we already know who is on the right track to taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Kinney's main competitors are athletes, with former NBA player Dwight Howard showing that height is no obstacle to getting in the groove (scoring 22 out of 30) and Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik using his flexibility as a professional gymnast to help him perform precise lifts, cartwheels, and leg raises (scoring 21 out of 30).

Overall, the Season 33 premiere was marked by a room filled with talent. Yet, aside from the impressive dance numbers, the episode allowed its contestants to reclaim their narratives after enduring some particularly public setbacks in their personal lives. Both Spelling and Season 21's bachelorette Jenn Tran have undergone highly publicized break-ups (with the latter breaking down on live TV two weeks ago after her engagement with Devin was called off). The two stars were candid during their backstage videos, sharing their hopes to use dance as an outlet to find themselves again. Although their scores weren't as high as other participants, their emotional accounts could lead audiences to root for them in the long run.

Anna Delvey's Cha-Cha Was Filled With Potential, But Lacked Attitude

Image via Disney

As Spelling and Tran use dance as a vehicle for healing, Anna Delvey (a convicted con artist turned fashionista) didn't seem as eager to use the competition as an opportunity to show the world a different side of the personality that they likely came in touch with through the Netflix series Inventing Anna (inspired by Delvey's case and starring Julia Garner). Although Carrie Ann was vocal about wanting the audience to give the participant a chance to be judged for her dance skills alone, Delvey's lack of enthusiasm during her cha-cha and her petty remark about never having to do the choreography again was a disappointing closer.

Despite that, DWTS' return was exciting and brimming with potential, with several unexpected results from celebrities who had just begun their ventures into ballroom dances. With a cutthroat elimination ahead (next Tuesday will send two participants home by the end of the night), it will be interesting to see how each contestant will try to work even harder at getting all the moves down and impressing judges and audiences alike to stay in the competition.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 airs every Tuesday night on ABC and Disney+.

Review Dancing with the Stars 8 10 Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Episode 1 had high scores, hip shakes, and a lot of potential from participants. Pros The season opener eased into the competition with no eliminations, allowing participants to let loose.

Chandler Kinney and Dwight Howard showed that they are in it to win it.

The cast shared inspiring stories for participating in the show, making their first dance numbers more meaningful. Cons Anna Delvey's attitude on day one seemed off in comparison to the rest of the participants.



