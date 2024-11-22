From ex-cons to a snubbed Bachelorette, season 33 of Dancing With the Stars has had an iconic run that overlapped with the show's 500th episode. Despite the actors and models that danced, the real standouts this season have all been athletes. Ilona Maher, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Danny Amendola have just made it to the finale of Dancing With the Stars alongside Joey Graxiadei from The Bachelor and actress Chandler Kinney. Throughout this season, these athletes, including the recently eliminated NBA's Dwight Howard, have taken this season by storm.

With two Olympians and an NFL wide receiver going into the semi-finals, it is evident that the athletes are top contenders for the mirror ball. The success of athletes makes sense for several reasons. Dancing takes a tremendous physical toll on performers, so athletes with endurance training can be in rehearsals longer and take better care of their bodies on and off the stage as they would if they were on a field, on the court, or in the gym. The ability to take instruction from choreographers also benefits athletes as they take direction from coaches daily. Finally, the social aspect of Dancing With the Stars is one reason dancers can stay in the competition, and sports fans are nothing if not dedicated.

Athletes Have Always Been on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Athletes are not new to Dancing With the Stars, with some of the biggest names in sports participating and even claiming the mirrorball. The first athlete to win Dancing With the Stars was former NFL running back Emmitt Smith in season three. Football superstars are not the only athletes, with Olympians like Simone Biles, Basketball legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, snowboarders, baseball players, Paralympians, and more. Any athlete who made an impression on the world has been able to be on Dancing With the Stars. Season 33 has 3 Olympians, a Basketball star, and a wide receiver, all of whom were highly successful, all making it through half the show. The first and only eliminated athlete of Season 33 as of the semi-finals was NBA champion Dwight Howard, but he still went out in sixth place and barely missed the semi-finals. Rugby player Ilona Maher, bronze medal gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, and Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola have all made it through the semi-finals in a twist. They will all be performing a redemption dance in the finale.

Athletes have to endure hours of training to get their bodies in shape to perform their sport, which aids in the physical aspect of dancing. Since professional athletes can train longer, they can also rehearse longer. Of course, some sports will translate better into specific dance techniques. For example, gymnast Stephen has an easier time with the acrobatic moves and rhythm required, and Ilona and Danny Amendola are trained to be quick on their feet. Along with the physical training necessary to succeed in dance, these athletes are also very used to taking commands from coaches and trainers, which is no different from following a choreographer's direction. Dance is a sport all on its own, so athletes fit right in training and learning alongside their partners.

Sports Fans Love Their Players

Besides talented dancing, a significant aspects of Dancing With the Stars is the ability to foster a fan base that will support the celebrities if they end up at the bottom. With the Olympics and social media putting Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik in the spotlight, they have a lot of support. Similarly, the NFL and the NBA have some of the most dedicated fans around. Being a skilled dancer is essential to Dancing With the Stars, but when their technique fails to meet the standard the judges set, the contestants end up in danger of elimination. The support of their fans is a celebrity's only shot at staying in the competition. During Disney Week, both Stephen and Dwight had the lowest scores, tied with attorney and television personality Phaedra Parks, but in the end, with the support of fans, Dwight and Stephen could stay in the competition. The winner of Dancing With the Stars will be decided from the judges' scores and the audience votes, so it could be the fans that award the mirrorball this season.

Dancing With the Stars has had celebrities of all types, but the season 33 standouts are the athletes. This season is not the first time athletes have turned out to be great Dancing With the Stars competitors, but some of this season's brightest stars have notably been athletes. There is a lot of competition from Joey Graziadei and Chandler Kinney. However, with Ilona Maher, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Danny Amendola still in the competition, an athlete could take the mirrorball this season. No matter what, it is clear that athletes owned this season of Dancing With the Stars. Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and is available any time on Hulu with a subscription.

