Dancing With The Stars has been around since 2005. This reality dance competition show has always been exciting because of the suspense of seeing which fan-favorite celebrities will join year after year. Although the hype around the latest seasons has skyrocketed, thanks to social media and fan engagement, Dancing With The Stars did not always receive the attention that it now does. I noticed a hiatus when Tyra Banks was the host. Not many people are fans of her because of her problematic past, and it seemed that the overall hype was dying.

Lately, DWTS seems to be the "it" show. The fan engagement has been off the charts ever since last season when everyone was rooting for Ariana Madix and Harry Jowsey. This current season is all I have been seeing on social media, especially TikTok. Everyone adores the partnerships, especially Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten. Viewers, including myself, have been on the edge of their seats every episode. This season has brought drama, friendships, and amazing dancing. This iconic show is so back and everyone is living for it.

'Dancing With the Stars' Benefits From the TikTok Effect

Image via Disney

TikTok is one of the biggest social media platforms in the world, and it has given us the best content, especially for reality television lovers. Rylee Arnold, Emma Slater, Danielle Karagach, and Jenna Johnson are not just pros on the dance floor, they are professional TikTok-ers as well. Some of the fan-favorite celebrities of this season, such as Jenn Tran, Joey Graziadei, and Ilona Maher have been booked and busy on TikTok as well.

I think the fan engagement between the cast and their fans is one of the main reasons why this show is thriving. We get to see behind-the-scenes footage of our favorite duos not only learning the new dances together but going through the entire experience together. The iconic friendships that are made in the rehearsal studio and the hilarious bloopers that come along with them are some of the best parts of the whole show. Watching the cast's posts on social media is like the fans experiencing this journey with them.

Is Anna Delvey a Fan-Favorite in 'DWTS' Season 33?

Image via Disney

There were a ton of mixed emotions when DWTS announced that Anna Delvey would be joining the cast. Anna is most known for be a fraudster. In 2018, Anna Delvey pretended to be an heiress from Germany, where she conned people, banks, and businesses out of thousands of dollars.

Hundreds of fans of the show, myself included, were shocked to find out that Anna was a confirmed star on the show. Although her time on the show was short, many fans have taken their opinion on her to social media. Half of the fandom thinks she is an icon with a dry sense of humor, whereas the other half vocalized that she should never have been on the show, to begin with. Once Anna and her partner, Ezra Sosa, got the boot, Julianne Hough asked Anna what she had learned throughout this experience. Anna responded, "Nothing". This response angered many, calling her ungrateful. Many other viewers blamed it on her sense of humor and labeled her as misunderstood. Either way, the drama has been entertaining to watch and is definitely going to be memorable.

There May Be a 'DWTS' Couple

Image via Disney

There is no doubt that when people are spending every day together, feelings are bound to develop. Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Sabrina Bryan and Mark Ballas, and Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant are among the many other duos that have dated at some point either during or after the show. There are new rumors swirling around social media involving professional dancer, Gleb Savchenko and his partner, Brooks Nader.

I have been living for the Gleb and Brooks content. This hot couple has all of social media spiraling, trying to figure out whether they are officially dating. Their flirty banter in all of their videos on TikTok is off the charts, and fans can tell the chemistry they have on and off the dance floor. There is a video circling around of the two behind the stage kissing, but no one knows if this relationship is for real, or if they are trolling us. Either way, it is always fun to have a romantic couple to root for, and fans are loving the mystery.

DWTS deserves all the hype it is getting. I, among the thousands of other fans, love to see the pairs having fun together, the behind-the-scenes footage, the drama, and the relationships. Although there was a rocky period, it's so back.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Main Genre Reality Seasons Studio Expand

Dancing With The Stars is available to stream on Disney+ in the US.

Watch on Disney+