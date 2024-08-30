Fan-favorite pro dancer Witney Carson has announced she will be returning to Dancing with the Stars for Season 33. She has not been on the show since Season 31, and viewers are looking forward to her long-awaited return as she has been a favorite pro dancer. She is remembered as the partner who aided the show's new host, Alfonso Ribeiro, in winning Season 19. The last time Carson was on the DWTS dance floor, she was partnered with Wayne Brady, and they made it to third place. With Carson's return and the announcement of Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik as the first celebrity competing, Season 33 is already shaping up to be good.

Witney Carson's Presence Has Been Missed on 'DWTS'

Image via ABC.

It has been some time since Witney Carson has been on Dancing with the Stars, and after being so close to winning Season 31, she announced her hiatus from the show. Carson's aim for this time was "some stability" and because she "wanted to put her family first." This break from the show coincided with her pregnancy, allowing her to devote her full attention to her firstborn. Now, after some time apart from the show and spending time with her family, she is ready to return.

On August 29, the official Dancing with the Stars Instagram page posted a video of Carson announcing, "I am back on Dancing with the Stars, and I cannot wait to get back on the dance floor. Just wait until you meet my partner. You guys are going to die." In the video, it can be seen that she is already at the DWTS practice studio, meaning she is already practicing with her partner. Many other pro dancers, like Riley Arnold, Lindsey Arnold, and Julianne Hough have expressed their excitement about having Carson back in the franchise.

The only celebrity announced to join the cast has been Olympic pommel horse medalist Stephen Nedoroscik, but his partner is yet to be revealed. Still, the full cast announcement will be released on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 4. Thanks to the success of Ariana Madix and Season 32 winner Xochitl Gomez, viewers have been looking forward to the newest installment after last season's success.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Seasons 32 Studio ABC Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Tyra Banks , Melanie Chisholm , Melora Hardin , Marty Cove , Kenya Moore , Brian Austin Green , Tom Bergeron

Dancing with the Stars premieres September 17 on ABC and is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+