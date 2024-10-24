The entire schtick of Dancing with the Stars is watching celebrities learn how to dance, whether they’re good or bad, week after week the show celebrates the artistry of dance. Helping do this is the use of theme nights.

The show has them frequently and they add a specific overarching theme to the dances of the night, so even though the styles may vary, there’s still a cohesiveness to the night. With 33 seasons there have been countless theme nights, but which ones are a perfect 10?

10 Broadway

Season 23, Episode 12

Broadway night provides one of the best theme nights for the show because it allows the contestants to get very intense and dramatic with their dancing. After all, Broadway is all about the theatrics, so couples can have a lot of fun with their dances on Broadway night. The dances on Broadway nights often include props and fun tricks, as jazz is a common style for the theme night.

Broadway is full of showstopping musical numbers, which gives the contestants ample opportunity to perform a showstopping routine. And Broadway has been making its way into the mainstream media lately, especially since the live-action Wicked adaptation is making its much-anticipated premiere this year. It would also open up a great opportunity for a Broadway star to guest judge if the show feels so inclined.

9 Artists

Season 32, Episode 9

Something Dancing with the Stars has been doing for a while is nights themed around specific artists. The show will pick a singular musician or band and have each couple dance to their songs, and only their songs, for the night. They’ve dedicated some nights to icons such as Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, Cher, and Taylor Swift.

Choosing one singular artist’s discography to score the night is an interesting approach, and it can also prove quite difficult. Each couple has to dance a different style of dance, but with a limited discography of songs to choose from, it can be hard to choreograph a dance to them. But it’s that added challenge that makes Artist Night such an enjoyable theme.

8 Decades

Season 23, Episode 10

Decades night, or Eras night, as it has also been referred to, sees the couples dance to different decades. This includes everything from the 1920s to the 1980s. It’s not necessarily a requirement for the couples to incorporate specific styles of dance from their given decade, but it does give it an added level of intrigue if they do.

The best part of Decades Night, though, is the celebration of fashion and music throughout the decades. Since every couple is dancing to a different decade, there’s a plethora of outfits being worn, from poodle skirts to neon spandex. The songs are also vastly different based on the decades. It keeps things interesting and light, as each couple brings something new to the ballroom based on their given decade.

7 Movies

Season 33, Episode 2

Movie night is a theme the show often does, though it sometimes puts a different twist on it for the season. For instance, Season 33 went with an Oscars theme, where each couple danced to songs from Academy Award-winning movies. That’s the schtick of the Movie Night theme on Dancing with the Stars; the couples have to dance to scores from famous movies.

While movie night may not seem all that exciting on paper, it’s actually fascinating to see how the couples will interpret their given movie. Obviously, they can’t just copy it move for move, but they can take inspiration and put their own spin on it, much like Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten did on Oscars night with their Dirty Dancing-inspired dance. Much like dance, movies are a crucial part of the arts, and it’s beautiful to see the two forms come together and create a spectacular theme night.

6 Most Memorable Year

Season 31, Episode 5

While the whole point of Dancing with the Stars is to make a dancer out of a celebrity, it’s also important to feel a connection to said celebrity. We obviously see their personality come through throughout the seasons during rehearsals and in their dances, but it's on nights such as Most Memorable Year that we see the vulnerable side of the contestants.

For Most Memorable Year, the contestants must pick a specific year of their lives that sticks out to them. Things such as the birth of a child, a marriage, a poignant heartbreak, or even a scandal, are just a few of the things that have been picked out as being a part of a memorable year for some contestants. It offers viewers an insight into the contestant's lives and often provides some of the most vulnerable dances of the season.

5 Halloween

Season 30, Episode 7

While Halloween may not be everyone’s favorite holiday, there’s no denying that Dancing with the Stars does it pretty darn well. Halloween Night has the couples prepare dances that have a spooky vibe to them. Sometimes this even includes dancing to scores from iconic Halloween flicks such as Harry Potter.

Halloween night brings out an exceptional sense of creativity from the pros, because much like Broadway, Halloween is all about going big and bold. This has brought us some of the show’s best dances, one of the most memorable being Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert’s contemporary inspired by Jordan Peele’s Us.

4 Trios

Season 25, Episode 9

Trio night, as the name suggests, has the remaining couples add a third dancer to their routine for the week. This has been done a few times throughout the seasons, and has been done differently each time. The first time a second pro joined one of the couples, the second time a former celebrity champion or runner-up joined the couples, and the third time either a former champion, runner-up, or personal acquaintance joined the couples.

Trios are a boatload of fun, as there’s so much more than can be done in a dance when there are extra hands – especially if that extra set of hands belongs to another pro with exceptional dance experience. There’s always an exciting dynamic during trio week, and though it may be a bit chaotic in rehearsals, it makes for some thrilling dances.

3 Partner Switch

Season 19, Episode 7

Switch-up week is a theme that doesn’t happen anymore but was always fun when it did. As it suggests, the night switches up the partnerships by giving the celebrities different pros for the night. Obviously, this is quite the shake-up since the couples have gotten used to working together, so suddenly switching to someone new who has no idea your skillset is stressful for both parties.

Reportedly, switch-up week doesn’t happen anymore because it was too stressful for the pros and the majority of them disliked it. This is because there’s so much pressure on the pros to do their best, but also not do too well. If they don’t do their best and end up getting their partner a low score, then it’s simply not fair to the celebrity, but if they do too well and get the celebrity their highest score, then it might make their actual pro partner look bad in comparison. Still, for viewers, it was a unique take on the competition, and we got to see how the couples adapted to the switch-up.

2 Dedication

Season 33, Episode 5

Much like Most Memorable Year, Dedication Night allows the viewers to see a more vulnerable side of the celebrity contestants. Instead of picking a memorable year in their lives, they pick a special person they would like to dedicate their dance to. This often results in a lot of slow dances such as contemporaries, waltzes, and rumbas, but because of this, you get to see an outpouring of love and care in each and every dance.

Dedication Night often takes place during the beginning of the season, so most of the contestants have an opportunity to dedicate their dance to someone special. Similar to Most Memorable Year, these are some of the best dances of the season, even if they aren’t the best technically, since it’s so early in the season, the amount of love and adoration put into them more than makes up for it, and it’s a night that most look forward to every season.

1 Disney

Season 20, Episode 5

Is there any other theme that can be in first place other than Disney Night? Everyone loves Disney, it’s pure joy, so coupling that with the joy of dance makes for a fantastic night in the ballroom. Disney Night is a theme that has been around for many seasons and isn’t going away anytime soon.

Each couple is given a specific Disney movie, they then dress as characters from their movie and craft a dance to one of its most popular songs. Disney is such a huge company that there are hundreds of movies to choose from, meaning there’s no shortage of creativity from the couples on Disney Night. Whether it be a stunning waltz to “Once Upon a Dream” from Sleeping Beauty, or an energetic samba to “Trashin’ the Camp” from Tarzan, there’s no shortage of magical moments during Disney night on Dancing with the Stars.

