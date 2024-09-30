For 33 seasons and counting, Dancing with the Stars has paired professional dancers with celebrity contestants in a competition to see which pros can transform their stars into elegant ballroom dancers, as they receive weekly scores and feedback from judges as well as audience votes and battle for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, now named for the iconic late judge. The series first premiered in 2005 and was based on the British series Strictly Come Dancing.

For every frontrunner seemingly destined to take home the prized Mirrorball trophy, there are plenty of other celebrity dancers who struggle with the competition and present a challenge for their pro partners. While some tried their best and showed improvement week after week, others seemed uninterested in the competition altogether, and some even managed to stay in the competition thanks to their devoted fanbases. No matter how long they lasted, though, each left their own unique mark on the competition.

10 Bobby Bones

Season 27 (2018)

Season 27’s competitors included country radio DJ and American Idol mentor Bobby Bones, who was partnered with Sharna Burgess. Bones struggled with dancing, and Burgess had to count the beats out loud to keep him in sync. But he ultimately won the season thanks to his devoted fanbase, leading to a change in the rules moving forward—judges were given the ability to save a contestant in the bottom two, intended to prevent fans’ votes from carrying a bad dancer through to the end.

Bones’ win was controversial—even he admitted he wasn’t a good dancer. While other dancers had competed and remained on the show longer than they deserved, Bones was the first to actually win. Although he wasn’t the lowest-scoring competitor, he wasn’t the highest, either, and beat out dancers who received consistent praise from the judges and had achieved perfect scores. Bones also had a bad attitude while he was on the show, going so far as to throw in moves without consulting with Burgess.

9 Kim Kardashian

Season 7 (2008)

The competitors in Season 7 included reality TV star Kim Kardashian—shortly after Keeping Up with the Kardashians first hit the air—whose partner was Mark Ballas, who had won the previous season with Kristi Yamaguchi. Kardashian showed promise with a precise and poised foxtrot and earned a total of 19 in Week 1 but struggled in the following weeks. She was the third contestant eliminated and left the show in Week 2.

Kardashian began the season with praise from the judges for her technical skill, but they felt she lacked chemistry with Ballas, something she acknowledged when she struggled to tap into the sexual energy of the rumba and said he was “like a brother.” She also struggled to let loose and truly perform while acknowledging audiences likely expected that to come easy for her. Although her first dance earned her a good score, it was the best of her dances.

8 Steve Wozniak

Season 8 (2009)

In Season 8, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak danced alongside Karina Smirnoff. Although he received the lowest judges’ score in Week 1—Bruno Tonioli declared his samba among the worst he’d ever seen, and judges were unimpressed when he did the worm—he was spared elimination. He continued to compete even as he battled a fracture in his foot, and he was ultimately eliminated in Week 4. Wozniak returned to dance the quick step in the season finale.

Despite the judges’ scores and criticism—though they did praise his determination—Wozniak was well-liked by audiences, who kept him in the competition for a few weeks. He wasn’t the most elegant dancer, but he seemed to be truly enjoying himself on the floor, making it difficult not to enjoy watching him perform. He was also a hard worker who tried his best, took his time on the show seriously and was determined to improve.

7 Jerry Springer

Season 3 (2006)

Talk show host Jerry Springer took to the dance floor in Season 3—in the hopes of learning the waltz for his daughter’s wedding—with Kym Johnson as his partner. Despite consistently low scores and placing in the bottom two in Week 3, Springer’s fanbase kept him in the competition, and he made it to fifth place. He was ultimately eliminated in Week 7 with the lowest judges’ scores of the night.

Springer wasn’t a skilled dancer, but he put forth an honest effort in his time on the show and was fun to watch. The judges praised him for his effort, as well as the joy he brought audiences, but occasionally found his dances relied too much on gimmicks. Still, he showed consistent improvement during his time on the show, with his scores improving each week, though still always at the bottom of the leaderboard.

6 Tucker Carlson

Season 3 (2006)

Conservative TV host Tucker Carlson competed in Season 3, alongside Elena Grinenko, in her first season. His very first dance, a cha-cha, scored a total of 12, the lowest of the night. Grinenko expressed that her goal was to get him through the first week of performances, longer if possible, but it wasn’t meant to be—his low scores resulted in him being the first contestant eliminated for the season.

Although Carlson put forth an honest effort and had fun in his dances, judges had harsh criticism, especially Tonioli, and low scores for him, even as they acknowledged that he was enjoying himself. They felt he spent too much time seated—he began the dance sitting in a chair—and that the dancing he did do was sloppy, although Goodman felt Carlson would show improvement in later dances. Still, his elimination came as no surprise.

5 Kenny Mayne

Season 2 (2005)

In Season 2, EPSN host Kenny Mayne competed with professional dancer Andrea Hale. Initially, Mayne intended to rely on his sense of humor to carry him through, but he quickly shifted to taking the competition seriously and putting forth an honest effort. Due to his low scores, he was the first contestant eliminated that season of the reality competition show. He has returned to the show multiple times in the years since to host "DanceCenter," a segment parodying his show SportsCenter.

What Mayne lacked in skill, he made up for in commitment—his dedication to learning and doing his best came through on the dance floor, even when his footwork wasn’t the cleanest, or was, as described by Tonioli, “wooden.” And while his sense of humor didn’t help his performances, it did make him great to watch in the competition, and it’s made him a staple of the show with his DanceCenter segments.

4 Evander Holyfield

Season 1 (2005)

Boxer Evander Holyfield competed in Season 1 with Edyta Śliwińska as his partner, and was the first athlete to appear on the show. His first dance, the cha-cha-cha, earned him a score of 18, the highest he received in his brief time on the show. His final dance, the jive, scored the lowest at 13, leading to his elimination. He was sent home in Week 3 and was the second contestant to be eliminated that season.

Holyfield’s success in the boxing ring did not translate to the dance floor, as his footwork lacked the precision required. The judges were critical of him but also acknowledged the hard work he put into his dancing and how different it was from his background. But he was fun to watch—the live audience always responded to him enthusiastically—and he retained a positive, fun-loving attitude throughout his time in the competition.

3 Geraldo Rivera

Season 22 (2016)

In Season 22, broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera competed with Śliwińska. In interviews, Rivera shared that back surgery years prior left him without feeling in his right foot, complicating his ability to dance. In his second and final performance, Rivera began with a skit inspired by President Donald Trump—then still a candidate—earning him the lowest scores. As a result, he was the first contestant eliminated in the season.

Rivera’s first dance was a nod to his career in broadcasting, which earned a score of 13. It was similar to his second Trump-inspired number, which he admitted was designed to get laughs. Although he succeeded in that regard, his actual dancing was not well-received, but judge Carrie Ann Inaba admitted the routine made her laugh. That’s not enough to stay in the reality show for the season, though, and with two dances putting him at the bottom of the leaderboard, it was no surprise when Rivera was voted off.

2 Kate Gosselin

Season 10 (2010)

Kate Gosselin, star of reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8, competed in Season 10, with Tony Dovolani as her partner. Although she struggled with her first dance, the Viennese waltz, she seemed like she’d be able to learn and improve, but that ended up not being the case. She was consistently at the bottom of the leaderboard and was eliminated in Week 5. She returned for the season finale to dance one last time.

Gosselin’s dancing was stiff, and she struggled to embody characters as needed to perform and seemed unsure of herself—the judges felt her steps were more like walking than dancing. Gosselin expressed frustration with herself, although she did show some improvement in her final performances. Dovolani struggled, as well, going so far as to walk out of an early rehearsal in frustration after clashing with Gosselin over his teaching.

1 Master P

Season 2 (2005)

Rapper Master P competed in Season 2, paired with Ashly DelGrosso—who expressed her frustration over her partner’s unwillingness to rehearse and even joked that him dancing well would be a “miracle.” Their final dance, the paso doble in Week 2, was one of the lowest-scoring dances in the show’s history, with a total of 8, plus harsh comments from the judges to go with it. Despite having shown some improvement, he was eliminated that week.

Master P’s dancing was stiff and stilted, and he seemed to be simply going through the motions, especially in the paso doble, where his footwork resembled more of a stomp than a dance. He seemed almost uninterested in performing—DelGrosso did the bulk of the work, and he spent his interview after the dance promoting his music (making for a bit of a dramatic moment in the reality show). The fact that Inaba granted it a 4 and called it his best dance was telling.

