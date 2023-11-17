The Big Picture Xochitl Gomez's participation on Dancing With the Stars may positively impact her future Marvel performances, as it enhances her physical abilities and skills.

Xochitl and Val have developed a playful sibling-like relationship, poking fun at each other during interviews, while still supporting one another on the dance floor.

The duo performed the cha-cha to Whitney Houston's "So Emotional" on the Whitney Houston night, and they are considered strong contenders for the finale based on their high marks and performances so far.

The competition is fierce in season thirty-two of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. There has been controversy around some contestants, as well as anger from die-hard fans of the show about the weight audience votes carry in each season. Despite all (or perhaps because) of this, the show is rolling on and is as popular as ever. Collider had the opportunity to chat with Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and her DWTS partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, about their partnership and experience on the series. As partners, they’ve had their ups and downs throughout the competition thus far. Excluding the first week of performances, the duo has earned high marks throughout the season. In fact, Xochitl performed with a sprained ankle during Music Video week, and the couple still managed to earn 8’s and 9’s from the judges.

Xochitl and Val work well together, and have developed a light-hearted relationship reminiscent of an older brother and younger sister. During their chat with Collider, Xochitl would occasionally poke fun at Val, who would either hit back with a quick quip or ignore her the way many big brothers do. In between these moments, they shared insight into their experience, as well as their excitement for the upcoming Whitney Houston night of dancing.

Val Chmerkovskiy Believes ‘DWTS’ Will Help Xochitl Gomez’s Future Marvel Performances

Xochitl Gomez made her Marvel debut as America Chavez in Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. America Chavez in Marvel Comics is a member of the Young Avengers. Her character is from a Utopian universe, and subsequently has the power to create portals to different dimensions of the universe. America Chavez is a part of the second phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meaning Marvel fans will get the opportunity to see her in action again in Avengers: Secret Wars.

For now, however, Xochitl is focused on getting that mirror ball trophy. She has been a fan of the series for a long time, sharing, “Well, it's so crazy. I really enjoy the show. I used to watch it with my grandma all the time. And so it's funny to see like, you know, certain people like Val and Peta; seeing all these people that I've watched on screen, [then] seeing them in real life, it's almost like, in my own way, seeing a famous celebrity, but it's not an actor. It's a ballroom dancer, which I think is funny.”

In the latest episode, which featured a Whitney Houston Night, the duo danced the cha-cha to her Houston's “So Emotional,” and also faced another couple in the dance-off. When asked about the dance-off, Xochitl said, “Literally a week ago, Charity and I were on the same team, and so it's like, changing perspective of rooting for each other and supporting one another and being at rehearsal and goofing around… to now having to, like, ‘I'mma see you out there on the dance floor, you know? It's like a different mindset, but it's fun… It's like, [we’ll] say a little bit of trash talk that's not really real, and no matter what, it's just really fun to be out there dancing alongside her.”

When asked about what ballroom trash talk sounds like, Val said, “It's the same trash talk, just with a British accent.” Val also had much to share about his thoughts on how DWTS will help Xochitl long-term in her role as America Chavez. When asked, Val shared, “I've actually had to choreograph a tango scene in which there's like a little fight scene… And that was really cool because [there are] different parameters when you're filming for TV, versus like live TV, versus something like a movie, but working with the stunt choreographer, you can tell like it's the same [kind of] counting in a way. ‘Five-six-seven’, like choreography based on counts and timing. I'm excited because I think she'll be better after this experience; I think she will be better [at] whatever that is, whether it's dance or martial arts and any physical activity.”

Another week of rehearsals for Whitney Night did what was needed for the duo. Based on their track record thus far, they are definitely contenders for the finale. The show airs every Tuesday on ABC.

