The Big Picture Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy became the first recipients of the new Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy as the winners of Dancing With The Stars Season 32.

Xochitl, at just 17 years old, is the third-youngest dancer to win the contest, following Laurie Hernandez and Shawn Johnson.

Val Chmerkovskiy, a three-time winner, broke Derek Hough's record for most perfect scores in his career on the show and earned his first Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

There's a new champion of Dancing With The Stars. Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy became the first recipients of the brand new Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy during Tuesday night's live finale. Both Xochitl and Val fell to their knees in excitement upon learning they were the new champions. Xochitl Gomez, an American actress who turned 17 last April, joined the cast for season 32 of the dancing competition in September, along with 13 other celebrities. The Los Angeles-born star was partnered with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, who has been on the show since season 13. Val, along with his sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd, have been on DWTS the longest out of all the 32 pros. Xochitl and Val had an instant chemistry which quickly turned into a brother-sister relationship.

At just 17 years old, Xochitl was the 3rd youngest dancer to win the contest. Artistic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, now 23, became the youngest contestant to win Dancing With the Stars in 2016 when she was then 16. The Olympic gold medalist was also partnered with Val. Another former artistic gymnast and Olympic gold medalist, Shawn Johnson, won DWTS when she was also 17. She partnered with professional dancer Mark Ballas on season eight, in 2009. Val is now a three-time winner. Val’s other title came in 2015 when he partnered actress Rumer Willis, the eldest daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. The pair were season 20 champions. This season, Xochitl was the rightful winner.

Dancing with the Stars Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Tyra Banks , Melanie Chisholm , Melora Hardin , Marty Cove , Kenya Moore , Brian Austin Green , Tom Bergeron Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV , Music Video Rating TV-PG Seasons 32 Studio ABC

Xochitl Was a Front Runner in the Entire 'DWTS' Season

Image via ABC Studios

On Tuesday night, Xochitl and Val performed their last two dances of the season before being crowned the winners. For the first time in Dancing With The Stars history, they were just one of five couples competing in the finale. The finalists included Xochitl and Val, singer Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagoch, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, and actress Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber. All of these couples competed for a spot in the finale during the semi-finals the week prior. After the episode, they all anticipated the grueling final elimination. Being at the bottom of the scoreboard, Alyson and Sasha were shocked to learn they were the first to advance to the finale. In the bottom two were the highest-scoring stars, Xochitl and Ariana. To their biggest relief and shock, hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Riberio revealed there would be no elimination, allowing all five couples to advance.

Related ‘DWTS’ Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy Say Ballroom Trash Talk Is a Real Thing Collider spoke with Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy about their partnership and ballroom trash talk on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

While all the finalists worked hard to earn their spot in the finale, there is no doubt Xochitl was extremely deserving of her big win. From day one, Xochitl put her heart and soul into the competition. Early on in the competition, it became obvious how much of a hard worker Xochitl is and how badly she wanted to win it all. Her strong work ethic helped her and Val lead the scoreboard for the majority of the competition. For the first dance of the season, Xochitl and Val were assigned the Cha-Cha, which they ultimately received a score of 18 out of 30 for. This is an extremely impressive score for the first week of the competition. It also became her lowest score of the entire season.

It was only up from there as Xochitl and Val continued to dominate the scoreboard nearly every week. Although they were not always the highest-scored couples, they never fell to the bottom. Xochitl and Val were never at risk of elimination. The only time they found themselves in the bottom two was during the semi-finals, which turned out to be a mean joke. At this moment, it was very obvious how badly Xochitl wanted to make it to the finale, as her lip quivered in fear of possibly being eliminated one week shy of the finale. This strong emotion that was so evident in Xochitl's face proved her passion for the competition. There has never been a bigger sigh of relief than when Julianne Hough revealed that both she and Ariana were safe and advancing to the finale.

Xochitl Says She Felt She Had a Voice on the Show

Image via ABC Studios

Being the youngest contestant on this season of Dancing With The Stars had both advantages and disadvantages for Xochitl. Many people may argue that, because she is so young, the competition would be easier for her as she has more energy and is in good shape. While this may be true to an extent, Xochitl still had to fight just as hard as the other five finalists to make it to the end of the competition. Each week the three judges, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Toniolli, would give Xochitl, along with all the dancing couples, advice on how to improve for the following week. Xochitl would take every piece of constructive criticism and advice to heart and work to impress the judges even more with her next dance. She was successful in doing so, as she went on to claim the title of Dancing With The Stars champion.

Multiple times throughout the season, Xochitl mentioned how much this opportunity meant to her. She was truly grateful for being a part of the show, which showed how hard she worked in rehearsals. During the finale, Xochitl touched on this topic yet again. She explained that this was the first time in her career that she felt heard. Val allowed her to have a voice and opinion in rehearsals, which was something she was not used to. She explained that in much of her previous work, her opinions were shut down because of her age. That was not the case with Dancing With The Stars. Xochitl was shocked at how much of a family the cast and crew had become to her.

Winning season 32 of Dancing With The Stars was not only a big accomplishment for Xochitl but for her partner Val as well. Being a pro dancer on the show since season 13, this was Val's ninth finale. He also competed in the finale for two back-to-back years. Last season, he came in second place with his partner Gabby Windey. Val became the first professional dancer to win the first-ever Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, adding to his two previous DWTS titles. Additionally, Val broke Derek Hough's record for most perfect scores throughout his career on the show. Previously, Derek held the record with 46 perfect scores. During the semi-finals, Val tied with Derek after he and Xochitl earned two perfect scores. Val and Xochitl earned yet another perfect score during the finale for their freestyle dance, which allowed Val to break Derek's long-lasting record.

Needless to say, winning Dancing With The Stars season 32 was a big deal for both Xochitl and Val. Their chemistry as well as Xochitl's hard work ethic allowed them to make it to the end of the competition. Although all the finalists rightfully earned their spot in the finale, Xochitl was arguably the most deserving of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing With The Stars season 32 is now available to stream on Disney+.

Watch On Disney+