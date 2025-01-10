If one were to write a list of professions that warrant the least amount of sympathy, "celebrity" would likely top that list. While it's true that an acting career on stage and screen falls to only a handful, once you've reached that celebrity status, the world is your oyster, as they say. Trips to exotic locales, hobnobbing with Hollywood's elite, and a good night's sleep on a heap of cash just for saying a few lines here and there are just a few of the benefits celebrities presumably receive. When an actor decries having to appear on red carpets, or doing press tours, or whines about their chardonnay being lukewarm, it's hard to muster that "there, there, the world is awful, but you'll be alright, sparky" compassion.

So, for a show like Dancing with the Stars that offers a glimpse into the "hard work" the celebs go through to perfect their routines, it can't possibly be real. Right? Wrong! Not only do the stars of Dancing with the Stars work for that Mirrorball Trophy, it can be an overly stressful experience that sticks with the celebrity years later. Just ask Zendaya.

Zendaya Doesn't Dance Around Her Experience on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Zendaya, at the age of 16, appeared on Season 16 of Dancing with the Stars in 2013. The actress had just begun making her mark in the industry with Disney Channel's Shake It Up, co-starring alongside Bella Thorne as a pair of friends who long for dancing stardom, ironically enough, and take their first steps, or first two-steps, on Shake It Up, Chicago, the show-within-the-show. She was paired with Val Chmerkovskiy, a long-time professional on the series, and made it all the way to the finale where, despite receiving 10s across the board, they came up short, losing to American Idol alum Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough, before he took a seat at the judge's table in 2020.

In an interview with W Magazine published on January 3rd, 2025, Zendaya was candid about her feelings surrounding her time on ABC's dance floor, saying, "Listen, I'm still harboring a little animosity about that. I felt that loss. I was only 16 years old, and it was highly stressful. Being on live television every week? It’s so scary." She confesses that much of that stress rested on her shoulders, having taken the opportunity far more seriously than, in retrospect, she should have. She expands on that point, adding, "I wish I'd enjoyed it a little bit more and was just like, 'Eh, whatever.' You know what I mean? But I was stressing myself out. I really went through it on that." Celebrity or not, everyone can relate to how hard it would be to find the courage at 16 to put themselves out there on live television, where you're being judged not only by the panel but by hundreds of fans at home. To this day, Zendaya admits she has not watched the show since her appearance and has only watched it intermittently before.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' Rules Back Up Zendaya's Experience