It is nearly time to catch TV's go-to dance competition, and there is lots to be excited about. Dancing With the Stars is gearing toward Season 33 with a star-studded selection of contenders who will twist and turn to a variety of dance styles. From the samba to the foxtrot, these participants will have to do their best on the dance floor to get votes from viewers and high scores from the judges. Last season, Xotchil Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy impressed everyone and won the silver prize after facing off Jason Mraz and Daniela Karagach in the finale. Although both Chmerkovskiy and Karagach are back this time around, the competition might be even more intense as professional dancer Witney Carson returns after leaving the show in Season 31. DWTS fans know well that she was host Alfonso Ribeiro's partner in the year he won the mirrorball, so it will be interesting to see her aid another celeb in the competition.

Once again, Julianne Hough and Ribeiro will host the ABC reality program, and Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return to their posts on the judging panel. In light of the confirmed tunes that will be in the Season 33 premiere, audiences can expect contestants like con artist Anna Delvey and Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei to pop those hips to songs by Sabrina Carpenter and Tyler Hubbard.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Ribeiro hinted that this year doesn't have a clear frontrunner, which will make the competition much more entertaining. With several of the celebrities never having attempted a ballroom dance before, the host's comment leads us to wonder which participants will learn the moves and show off their natural dance skills on opening night. Given that this season's first episode will drop in just a few hours, here is a breakdown of everything you need to know before tuning in.

Is 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 Premiering on TV?

Yes, the latest season of the dance competition will be televised as usual. The season opener will air on Tuesday, September 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. The episodes to follow will also come out on Tuesdays during the same time slot.

Is 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 Streaming Online?

For those who don't have access to cable, it is still possible to watch the show through streaming. New episodes will air on TV and on Disney + simultaneously, so subscribers can watch them in real-time through the streaming platform. After the premiere goes live on Tuesday, the episode will be available to watch on Hulu the following day. In case you have yet to get a Hulu subscription, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

Watch the Promo Trailer for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33

Season 33's official trailer dropped on September 12, and it gives viewers an inside glimpse at the contestants who will eye the opportunity to take home the mirrorball trophy. This year's contenders range from Bachelor Nation alums, Olympic athletes, Hollywood stars, and Superbowl champions. Although most of them have barely any knowledge of different ballroom dance styles, they will be mentored by Dancing With the Stars pros, who will be walking the participants through elaborate choreographies that will encompass a wide range of ballroom dance styles. As several of them noted in the clip above, they are ready to show off their star power on the dance floor and prove they have what it takes to win the shiny prize.

Who Is Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33?

Here is a complete list of all the big names joining the competition and who they will be partnered with.

Contestant Pro Partner Danny Amendola - former NFL player Witney Carson Anna Delvey - con artist Ezra Sosa Joey Graziadei - The Bachelor Season 28 alum Jenna Johnson Dwight Howard - former NBA player Daniella Karagach Chandler Kinney - Pretty Little Liars: Summer School star Brandon Armstrong Ilona Maher - Olympic rugby player Alan Bersten Brooks Nader - model Gleb Savchenko Stephen Nedoroscik - Olympic gymnast Rylee Arnold Phaedra Parks - The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Val Chmerkovskiy Eric Roberts - Hollywood actor Britt Stewart Tori Spelling - Beverly Hills 90210 alum Pasha Pashkov Jenn Tran - The Bachelorette Season 21 star Sasha Farber Reginald VelJohnson - Family Matters alum Emma Slater

What's the 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 Episode Schedule?

The full episode schedule for DWTS has yet to come out, but for now, it is confirmed that the first episode will air on September 17, while the next one will come out the following Tuesday, September 24. Episode 2's theme is Oscar night, so we are surely going to witness a lot of glitz and glam, as well as odes to Academy Award-winning films, either through the choreographies or the actual performances.

Other Reality Shows to Watch If You Like 'Dancing With the Stars'

Given that the reality hit will release episodes on a weekly basis, there is more than enough time to also check out other dance-related shows on streaming. Here are three recommendations to keep you company as you wait for the next DWTS episode to drop.

'So You Think You Can Dance' (2005-Present)

Different from DWTS, which has celebrities with little to no dance experience enrolling in a dance bootcamp, So You Think You Can Dance features professional dancers from across the US who audition to be a part of the competition. Those that make the cut get a ticket to Hollywood and work with top choreographers in the nation to learn challenging dance routines every week. Although all the contestants are professionals, they are used to a particular style of dance, often having to step out of their comfort zones when certain choreographies aren't related to their area of expertise. To avoid getting eliminated, they must impress the judges and audience alike with their moves.

'Dance Moms' (2011-2019)

If you don't mind when dance and drama mix, then Dance Moms should be on your radar. Although the show is evidently problematic given that a group of seasoned performers is coached by a temperamental instructor called Abby Lee Miller, it is still interesting to see these young dancers going to competitions and taking audiences by surprise with their talent. As the title hints at, this reality show also focuses on the mothers of these dancers and how they interact with each other amid their children's rehearsals and recitals. The level of competitiveness is through the roof here, many times with students having to face each other off in the studio to earn a solo. Before starring in films like The Fallout and My Old Ass, Maddie Ziegler's career took off during her time in Dance Moms as one of Abby's personal favorites in the classroom.

'Dance Monsters' (2022)

Netflix has put out a few different dance-related programs in the past few years, and Dance Monsters is one of them. This short-lived, but fairly entertaining reality show was hosted by Ashley Roberts with DWTS Season 32 alum Lele Pons, Ne-Yo, and Ashley Banjo taking on the role of judges. In Dance Monsters, professional dancers wear motion capture suits while they perform for the judges, transforming into CGI monsters while showcasing their moves. The twist here would be that certain dancer numbers won't look as polished depending on the monster the person is dressed as, so the performers do have to use their creativity to ensure that their routine translates to the fuzzy creature they are disguised as.

