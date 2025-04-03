This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The wait for DanDaDan Season 2 just got a little bit easier. GKIDS and Shout! Studio announced today that Season 1 of the massively popular anime series will get an extra-special Blu-ray release soon. The artwork of the Blu-ray release evokes every element from the show: comedy, sci-fi, supernatural and the tiny kitten mascot who is actually the spirit of an old woman along with protagonists Okarun (Natsuki Hanae in the original and A.J. Beckles in the English dub) and Momo Ayase (Shion Wakayama and Abby Trott). The series will hit shelves on June 10.

The collector's edition of the DanDaDan Blu-ray will come in a box with a 32-page booklet, as well as art cards that champion the anime's distinct visual style and a die-cut sticker. As fans of the manga know, the art from DanDaDan stands out both in animated form and in stills, and it's one of the reasons why the franchise became so popular. The show was also clever to mix paranormal and sci-fi storylines, which brings its horror and action sequences to a whole new level.

The style of DanDaDan didn't happen by chance, as producer Hiroshi Komei revealed last year. During an interview with Collider, the producer called the original manga created by TK a "chaotic charm" and commented that he wants "viewers to notice how the unique aspects of animation—such as movement, direction, sound, color, and pacing—not only recreate the sense of satisfaction from reading the original but also bring new layers of charm to the story." Komei also revealed that the creator reviewed every change that was made from manga to anime, and was even present in recording sessions to collaborate with dialog ideas.