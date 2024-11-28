For Thanksgiving, many of us just want to kick back and enjoy a big ol' stuffed turkey. Still, it's also Thursday, and for DanDaDan fans, it means that it's new episode time, and many are wondering if the special U.S. celebration will affect the release schedule of the Japanese anime series. The short answer is: no. In this article, you will find out exactly when you'll be able to stream the new episode of the hit series.

The new Dandadan episode, titled "Merge! Serpo Dover Demon Nessie!" was released on November 28, 2024, at 12:26 AM Japan Standard Time (JST). For viewers across the world, this means they can tune in at 9:00 PM Pacific Standard Time, 11:00 PM Central Standard Time, or 12:00 AM Eastern Standard Time to catch the next episode of the critically acclaimed series. This means that, by the time you're reading this, the new episode will already be available to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. The dubbed version is also available to stream if you prefer to watch it without subtitles.

In the new episode, the Serpoians and the Dover Demon are wreaking havoc in the world of DanDaDan, so Momo (voiced by Shion Wakayama in the original and Abby Trott in the English dub) and Okarun (voiced by Natsuki Hanae in the original and A.J. Beckles in the English dub) have no choice but to join the fight. Action-packed DanDaDan episodes are among fans' favorites not only because they inject some adrenaline into the story, but also because the anime series tends to be pretty daring in its depiction of fights and offers some innovative animation styles that surprise viewers.

'DanDaDan' Draws 3 Million Views Weekly On Netflix

It's been barely two months since DanDaDan premiered and the anime series is already ranked among the most popular titles in the world. On Netflix, the show hasn't left the top 10 most-watched titles on the platform (in the non-English segment) ever since it debuted. According to the streamer, the show retains an average of 3 million views per week, meaning that fans are consistently showing up to check out every new episode. Maybe Thanksgiving will help those numbers increase, but Netflix will only reveal it next week.

DanDaDan is adapted from the popular manga series created by Tatsu Yukinobu. Earlier this year, anime director Fuga Yamashiro talked about the distinct visual style and comedic elements of DanDaDan and revealed that he "incorporated playful and visually stunning techniques unique to video to create a very fun structure for the series" in order for fans of the manga to have a "slightly different" experience when watching it.

You can stream all episodes of DanDaDan on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Dandadan DANDADAN, the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu's popular manga, delves into the supernatural world through the eyes of Momo Ayase, a high school girl from a lineage of spirit mediums. Momo's world collides with Ken Takakura, nicknamed "Okarun," whose obsession with the supernatural is vindicated after a fateful encounter confirms the existence of both ghosts and aliens. Together, they embark on a thrilling and perilous journey, facing yōkai, extraterrestrials, and other supernatural beings, testing their courage and sanity at every turn.

