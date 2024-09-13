This fall season is shaping up to be a glorious one for anime fans everywhere, with several fan-favorite titles returning for new adventures and others making their debut. Dandadan belongs to the latter category. The manga created in 2021 by Yukinobu Tatsu has been one of the most talked-about manga series of recent times and fans have been very much hyped up since word got out of its anime adaptation. Season 1 of Dandadan is set to premiere on Netflix and Crunchyroll this October and to get fans even more excited about what's to come, a new vibrant trailer has been released. The new trailer features an abundance of paranormal creatures that are the bone of contention between the main characters, Momo and Okarun.

The first trailer focused on the central friends Momo and Okarun, highlighting what to expect in terms of the romance and comedic aspects of the story. In sharp contrast, the new trailer dives deep into the darker themes, showcasing the couple's vast encounters with ghosts, zombies, spirits, and aliens. Originally, Momo does not believe in aliens and Okarun does not believe in ghosts, but when the trailer begins, they both make pledges to alter their misconceptions. Their respective doubts are quickly cleared up as the two are shown battling several otherworldly creatures in visually stunning sequences that will enthrall fans of the manga.

The new trailer also unveils a new important detail - Dandanan's official soundtrack. Rather than the jumpy feel-good tune that accompanied the first teaser, the opening sequence is set to the more fitting "Creepy Nuts" by Otonoke. The song becomes even more appropriate when you consider that Dandadan is really about the central duo's adventure into the paranormal to retrieve Okarun's testicles, which are bizarrely made of steel. Talk about attention to detail.

What Is 'Dandadan' About?

Dandadan aims to stay faithful to its source material, with Momo Ayase as a descendant of a long line of mediums and Ken Takakura harboring a fascination for the occult. The characters are voiced by Shion Wakayama and Natsuki Hanae respectively. A synopsis for the anime series reads: "Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong; Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

Dandadan's first three episodes are currently showing in theaters courtesy of GKids. The full series arrives on Netflix on October 3. Check out the new trailer above.