The table is set for The DanDaDan season finale. After twelve episodes of frantic action, the hugely popular new anime series is finally wrapping its first run, and after redefining what's possible in terms of animation and story arcs, the show will deliver one last adventure to viewers. This is one episode you will not want to miss, so if you still have doubts about when DanDaDan will become available and where to watch it, you found the correct article to answer all your remaining questions.

When Will 'DanDaDan' Episode 12 Hit Streaming?

Image via Science SARU

Fans of anime always get a little confused about when to watch their favorite show because the time difference in the Americas and in Europe is vastly different from Japan. So, when Japanese network JNN announces that the DanDaDan season finale is set to air on December 20, it's coming to us on December 19 because the Land of the Rising Sun is several hours ahead.

In Japan, the DanDaDan series finale debuts at midnight JST. This means it will become available for us to stream on this side of the world this Thursday, December 19, at 8:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST), 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST). Fans on the PST time zone will have a chance to find out what happens to Momo (voiced by Shion Wakayama in the original and Abby Trott in the English dub) and Okarun (voiced by Natsuki Hanae in the original and A.J. Beckles in the English dub) pretty early in their day, while EST-zone otakus will have to wait a while longer to check out the end of the spectacular season.

Will 'Dandadan' Episode 12 Be Available on Streaming?

Image via Science SARU

Streaming continues to be the main way to consume DanDaDan episodes — as well as other famous anime titles like Dragon Ball Daima and Demon Slayer. In the case of DanDaDan, though, fans have the option of deciding which platform works best for them: The show becomes available on Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu. In all streaming platforms, the anime series becomes available both in the original Japanese and in the English dub, so all fans are able to watch the end of the season the way they prefer.

What Happened In 'DanDaDan' Episode 11?

Image via Crunchyroll

Last week's episode of DanDaDan kept one of the show's running gags going to make us laugh all over again. At school, Okarun and Momo's peers continue to speculate about whether the two are dating. While this works wonders for Okarun — after all, he's far from the most popular guy in school — it infuriates Momo because she has a reputation to uphold.

But there were far more serious things going on: it was finally revealed by Momo's grandmother Seiko Ayase (voiced by Nana Mizuki in the original and Kari Wahlgren in the English dub), the reason why Jiji (voiced by Kaito Ishikawa in the original and Aleks Le in the English dub) was hanging around Momo's house. The boy's house is haunted, his parents are sick and only an exorcism will be able to cleanse the place. Super-powered doctors tried to do it but died trying, so now the responsibility of saving Jiji's home falls upon Momo.

Last but not least, there's the matter of the anatomical models running around school. One of them attacks Okarun, Momo and Jiji and, despite their best efforts and Okarun's transformation, the anatomical model escapes. It ends up taking them to a garbage dump. When they try to interrogate the model, Momo, Jiji and Okarun discover that he's looking for another anatomical model named Hana. They both declare their love for each other, which changes the trio's perception of the creatures — especially after they realize that the anatomical model holds one of Okarun's Family Jewels.

How Popular Is 'DanDaDan'?

Image via Crunchyroll

Most streaming platforms don't tend to reveal viewing numbers, but Netflix lets its viewers have a sense of how popular a particular show is on a weekly basis. Ever since it premiered, DanDaDan has stayed among the top 10 most-watched titles (in the non-English category) of the platform. Last week, the show accumulated over 2 million views in the space of seven days and landed at #5 among the most popular titles. Considering that season finales tend to attract more people, it's possible that next week the anime series scores even bigger numbers on the streaming giant.

Is 'DanDaDan' Renewed For Season 2?

Image via Science SARU

Despite its immense popularity, animation studio Science Saru is yet to announce if DanDaDan is coming back for more episodes. The numbers suggest that the show's renewal is a no-brainer, but there might be other elements that come into play that we are not aware of. We do know that DanDanDan's animation style is pretty ambitious, and that translates to a high cost of production, as well as an extended production length. So, even if the show gets picked up for another season, we could be waiting a while for those new episodes to come.

There is still a lot for the DanDaDan anime to explore, though. The manga is currently in chapter 177, and Season 1 corresponds to about 30 chapters from the story created by Yukinobu Tatsu. This means that the show can keep going, and fans will certainly show up for more.

What's the 'DanDaDan' Release Schedule?

In case you're worried you might have missed an episode of the show, this helpful guide will chronicle the last four weeks of DanDaDan episodes and a short summary of what happened in each of them so that you can refresh your memory.

Episode # Title Description Release Date 9 Merge! Serpo Dover Demon Nessie! Wielding Acrobatic Sikly's power, Aira fights the Serpoians alongside Okarun and Momo. Thursday, November 28, 2024 10 "Have You Eber Seen A Cattle Mutilation? Okarun and the girls try to clear up some misunderstandings with their classmates. An Aquatic creature appears to Momo and Aira. Thursday, December 5, 2024 11 "First Love" Jiji, Momo's childhood friends comes over to spend some time. He announces that he needs help with bizarre events in his house. Thursday, December 12, 2024 12 "Let's Go To The Cursed House" Momo and Okarun go to investigate the Enoji house. Thursday, December 19, 2024