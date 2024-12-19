As the first season of Crunchyroll's smash-hit manga adaptation Dan Da Dan comes to a close, the anime streaming service has shined some light on its future. Momo, Okarun, Jiji, and Turbo Granny will have more battles ahead of them after that intense cliffhanger, as a second season was officially confirmed and is now set to debut in July 2025. Along with the announcement came a new graphic that shows the four heroes ready to fight as the ominous Evil Eye looms above them all. It's a teaser that promises the same stunning animation and more wacky adventures to come when the series returns.

That Dan Da Dan is getting another run is no shock considering how wildly popular the series was and how well it lived up to the titanic expectations of the manga. Based on the work of Yukinobu Tatsu, the show was one of the most hotly anticipated anime of 2024, garnering a theatrical premiere and a spot streaming on Netflix in addition to Crunchyroll. Upon release, it immediately began soaring up Netflix's Global charts and outperforming bigger anime franchises like Demon Slayer and Dragon Ball Daima with 7.8 million hours watched within the first five weeks. Reviews were also strong across the board, with a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, including an 8/10 mark from Collider's Laura Adams.

Dan Da Dan Season 1 marked the directorial debut of Fuga Yamashiro as it followed high school students Momo and Okarun, both of whom have connections to the supernatural. Momo hails from a family of spiritual mediums with no belief in aliens, while her classmate is an occult geek who doubts the existence of spirits, but is a fervent believer in extraterrestrials. The pair put each other to the test by visiting supposed hotbeds for the very supernatural forces they denounce, only for both to gain the power they need to challenge the supernatural forces of their world. Their respective encounters set up a wild, genre-defying adventure jam-packed with the surreal, scary, and silly alike, along with a potential blossoming teen romance between the pair.

Who Is Behind 'Dan Da Dan'?

The much-lauded animation of Dan Da Dan can be attributed to Science SARU, the banner known for their work on other visual darlings like Devilman Crybaby, Star Wars: Visions, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. In addition to Yamashiro as the director, the team consists of Hiroshi Seko as the scriptwriter and Naoyuki Onda on character design, with Chainsaw Man composer Kensuke Ushio providing the music. Much of the voice cast is expected to return for Season 2, including Shion Wakayama and Abby Trott as the Japanese and English voice actresses for Momo, Natsuki Hanae and AJ Beckles for Okarun, Nana Mizuki and Kari Wahlgren for Seiko, Ayane Sakura and Lisa Reimold for Aira, Kaito Ishikawa and Aleks Le for Jiji, Kazuya Nakai and Ben Diskin for Serpoian, and Mayumi Tanaka and Barbara Goodson as Turbo Granny, among others.

All episodes of Dan Da Dan Season 1 are now streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. Season 2 will debut sometime in July 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates as they come out.

