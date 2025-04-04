This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

This week, DanDaDan fans started the countdown for the new season of the anime series. We already knew that new episodes would come this summer, but now we have a date attached to them. More than that, fans will get the best premiere event possible: Season 2 will debut in movie theaters all over the world with the first three episodes screened as a single movie. The movie, dubbed DanDaDan: Evil Eye hits theaters on June 6, and Season 2 officially kicks off on July 3. GKIDS paired the announcement with a teaser, which you can check out in this article.

As the end of Season 1 revealed, the new episodes will kick off with the arrival of of The Avatar of Hatred, an evil entity that will be able to wreak havoc now that he was finally able to find a body to inhabit. His arrival also means he will use the Evil Eye, a deadly part of him that triggers horrible emotions on anyone who stares at it. Once again, the series will focus on supernatural and sci-fi elements, but for the first arc it looks like the scale will tip more to the horror and supernatural side.

Teaser trailer above.