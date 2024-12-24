Despite having a seven-month wait ahead of them for new episodes, DanDaDan fans can't complain. The anime hit series was renewed for Season 2 immediately after Season 1 wrapped, and the release window was already announced by studio animation Science Saru. In order to celebrate the renewal and tease the upcoming episodes, Netflix decided to unveil a teaser for Season 2 that highlights the shocking events from the Season 1 finale.

As the final episode of Season 1 teased, the driving force that propels Momo (voiced by Shion Wakayama in the original, and Abby Trott in the English dub), Okarun (voiced by Natsuki Hanae in the original, and A.J. Beckles in the English dub), and Turbo Grandma (voiced by Mayumi Tanaka in the original, and Barbara Goodson in the English dub) into Season 2 are the horrific vibes of Jiji's (Kaito Ishikawa in the original, and Aleks Le in the English dub) house, which they finally visited. As Turbo Grandma states, Jiji's house is particularly problematic because it has soaked up too much human blood has grown too powerful. Now, they'll have to face whatever's lurking in there, as well as what can potentially be unleashed. Not by chance, Okarun decides "it's time to go full throttle."

But there's more. As the purple lettering indicates, a new threat is brewing for Season 2 of DanDaDan. Dubbed "the Avatar of the Hatred," the evil entity was trapped inside Jiji's house and, in the new episodes, it looks like it will finally be able to take on a physical form to wreak havoc. Since the series has just been renewed, the animation studio won't spill all the beans on the new villain just yet, but it's pretty safe to say that the Avatar of the Hatred will give Momo, Okarun, Jiji, and Turbo Grandma a pretty potent headache when the anime series returns.

When Does Season 2 of 'DanDaDan' Release?

DanDaDan's Season 2 has been slated for a summer release in July 2025. Once again, Netflix – as well as other streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Hulu – are expected to roll out episodes simultaneously with JNN in Japan. Meanwhile, fans who cannot wait another second to find out what happens in Jiji's house can check out the original manga series created by Yukinobu Tatsu. The story was first published in 2021, and it's currently in Chapter 178. For reference, Season 1 of the anime adaptation covered roughly 30 chapters of the manga.

It makes sense that Netflix would want to tease Season 2 of DanDaDan and let its subscribers know as early as possible that they'll be able to stream the anime on the platform. Throughout the twelve weeks in which DanDaDan was rolling out new episodes, it never left the top 10 list of most-watched non-English titles on the streamer, with an average of 3 million views per week. It's possible that Netflix hopes that this viewership will remain the same (or increase) when the new episodes debut.

You can stream Season 1 of DanDaDan on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. Check out the Season 2 trailer above.

Your changes have been saved Dandadan DANDADAN, the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu's popular manga, delves into the supernatural world through the eyes of Momo Ayase, a high school girl from a lineage of spirit mediums. Momo's world collides with Ken Takakura, nicknamed "Okarun," whose obsession with the supernatural is vindicated after a fateful encounter confirms the existence of both ghosts and aliens. Together, they embark on a thrilling and perilous journey, facing yōkai, extraterrestrials, and other supernatural beings, testing their courage and sanity at every turn. Release Date September 13, 2024 Creator Yukinobu Tatsu Cast Natsuki Hanae , Shion Wakayama , Nana Mizuki , Ayane Sakura , Kaito Ishikawa , Mayumi Tanaka , Kazuya Nakai , Kaori Maeda , Miyu Tomita , Ryûnosuke Watanuki , Hikaru Tanaka , Seitaro Taniguchi , Satomi Kobashi , Mayuko Kazama , Ryuuzaburou Ootomo Seasons 1 Studio Science Saru Number of Episodes 12 Streaming Service(s) Crunchyroll , Netflix , Hulu Based On Manga Expand

