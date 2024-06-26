The Big Picture Dandadan, a new anime series, will premiere three episodes in cinemas a month before it hits Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The series mixes romcom elements with aliens and spirits for a thrilling adventure.

The anime centers on two high schoolers as they face supernatural forces.

If fans were excited about the release of the highly anticipated anime series Dandadan on Netflix and Crunchyroll, GKids has just given them an extra reason to become even more hyped up. In a thrilling move, the distribution company decided to debut the first three episodes of the anime in cinemas in several countries and territories one month ahead of the previously announced premiere under the title Dandadan: First Encounter. In the U.S., this means that fans will be able to flock to movie theaters to check it out as early as mid-September.

From the looks of it, the special premiere will be a one-and-done deal, so fans will have to be on the lookout so they don't miss it. Of course, you'll always be able to stream Dandadan on Netflix and Crunchyroll in October, but it's not that often that anime fans get to watch their favorite series on the silver screen. The first territory that will get to see Dandadan: First Encounter in cinemas is Asia, with a release date of August 31. On September 7, Europeans will get to see it on the big screen. On September 13, select theaters in New York City and Los Angeles will debut the three episodes. GKids also announced that screening dates will soon be revealed for Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Africa.

This week, a trailer for Dandadan was released and the new footage made it clear why fans are so excited about it. The anime series mixes the romcom tropes of a Japanese high school setting with a darker story involving aliens and spirits. How exactly these typically opposite genres will coexist, only time will tell. But the popularity of the manga series that inspired it suggests that Dandadan found a way to blend all those elements into a fun, fast-paced, and thrilling adventure.

What Is 'Dandadan' About?

The new anime series centers around two high schoolers who have a close relationship with supernatural forces. Momo Ayase (voiced by Shion Wakayama) is a descendant of a long line of mediums and Ken Takakura (Natsuki Hanae) has been always obsessed with the occult. After an initial disagreement over spirits and aliens, they join forces to fight both things after they find out all of them are real. The series is adapted from the popular manga series created by Tatsu Yukinobu and is directed by Fuga Yamashiro.

In an official statement, Yamshiro celebrated the theatrical release and teased what kind of elements fans can expect to see in Dandadan: First Encounter:

"When making this series into an anime, I incorporated playful and visually stunning techniques unique to video to create a very fun structure for the series. I believe you will enjoy it in a slightly different way from the manga and I hope you have a good time at the theatrical release!"

Dandadan: First Encounter premieres in select in New York City and Los Angeles on September 13. You can check out the trailer (in Japanese) below: