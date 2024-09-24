This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Several teasers have already been released for one of Fall’s most anticipated anime, Dandadan, but all have been in the original language, Japanese, prompting English-speaking fans to anticipate the arrival of a dubbed teaser. Fortunately, they don’t have to wait anymore, as one has just been shared, highlighting Momo and Okarun’s encounter with the supernatural world. Not to mention, this English dub trailer comes just a little over a week before the anime series’ premiere, which is set for October.

As the latest Dandadan trailer begins, Momo and Okarun vow to themselves to always be there for each other whenever each of them encounters ghosts or UFOs. However, Momo then admits that she’s never seen ghosts, even though she constantly asks Okarun if he’s ever seen aliens. The teaser goes on to show the duo’s terrifying experience as they come across different creatures not of this world. Check out the intriguing trailer below.

As Dandadan makes its debut worldwide this fall, there will be both a Japanese and English language release. Fans have been able to see some of the anime in action this month with the special theatrical early premiere for the series, but for those who are yet to, the series follows Momo and Ken (also called Okarun by Momo), two kids who are in disagreement about the existence of aliens and ghosts. Momo believes in ghosts, and Ken believes in aliens, but neither wants to believe the other person is right. As it turns out, both aliens and ghosts actually exist and are very deadly too, which Momo and Ken soon experience and need to fight their way out of.

'Dandadan' Has An Extraordinary Team Behind It

Dandadan has quite the talent behind it, from its voice cast to the crew bringing it to life. Voicing the characters for the English dub includes Abby Trott as Momo, A.J. Beckles as Okarun, Kari Wahlgren as Seiko, Lisa Reimold as Aira, Aleks Le as JiJi, Barbara Goodson as Turbo Granny and Den Diskin as Serpoian.

Moving on to the crew, the series is directed by Fuga Yamashiro at Science SARU, with Hiroshi Seko supervising and writing the scripts. Kensuke Ushio composes the music, Naoyuki Onda designs the characters, and Yoshimichi Kameda designs the aliens and monsters. Furthermore, Creepy Nuts will perform the opening theme for the anime, "Otokone," and ZUTOMAYO will provide the ending theme, "TAIDADA."

When Dandadan arrives next month as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, it will stream its new episodes with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, ADN, and Muse. In the meantime, the first three episodes are currently showing in theaters thanks to GKIDS, and the series premieres in its entirety on October 3.

Dandadan (2024) DANDADAN, the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu's popular manga, delves into the supernatural world through the eyes of Momo Ayase, a high school girl from a lineage of spirit mediums. Momo's world collides with Ken Takakura, nicknamed "Okarun," whose obsession with the supernatural is vindicated after a fateful encounter confirms the existence of both ghosts and aliens. Together, they embark on a thrilling and perilous journey, facing yōkai, extraterrestrials, and other supernatural beings, testing their courage and sanity at every turn. Cast Shion Wakayama , Natsuki Hanae , Mayumi Tanaka , Kazuya Nakai Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

Get Crunchyroll