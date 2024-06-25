The Big Picture Get ready for the highly anticipated anime Dandadan in 2024 with a topnotch trailer released today.

The anime is based on a manga series by Yukinobu Tatsu and directed by Fuga Yamashiro.

Fans can expect a hilariously thrilling rom-com featuring aliens and spirits, airing weekly on JNN and streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll this Fall.

As one of the most anticipated anime of 2024, Dandadan has pretty high expectations to meet, but fans have nothing to worry about as an all-new trailer for the series, which went live today, proves just how topnotch it is. This latest teaser comes not long after news circulated globally about the anime coming to TV, and as one can imagine, the ensuing excitement has been bonkers even to date. Fans can expect the action rom-com, produced by Science Saru, to debut this Fall with Netflix and Crunchyroll set to also stream by then.

Dandadan is based on the manga series of the same name by Yukinobu Tatsu and directed by Fuga Yamashiro, making the anime their directorial debut. Furthermore, Hiroshi Seko is handling the script, while the voice cast includes Shion Wakayama as Momo Ayase, Natsuki Hanae as Ken Takakura, also known as Okarun, Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo-Granny, Kazuya Nakai as the Serpos, Nana Mizuki as Seiko Ayase, Ayane Sakura as Aira Shiratori and Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji.

As described by Collider, Dandadan is "a hilariously thrilling rom-com as we chase after otherworldly creatures," and fans can witness exactly that in the colorful trailer below, which also sees Momo and Ken as the main highlights, with plenty of unforgettable action going down. Meanwhile, regarding Dandadan's release, scheduled for October, it will air weekly on JNN overseas, whereas Netflix and Crunchyroll will both stream this Fall. GKIDS has also licensed the upcoming series and confirmed that it would show the first three episodes in theaters stateside.

Momo and Okarun Mess With Aliens & Spirits in 'Dandadan'

Besides looking forward to Dandadan's debut in October, fans can expect the anime to stay true to the storyline of the manga series which inspired it. And, as for what to expect from the storyline, its official synopsis reads, "Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong; Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

Dandadan is slated to arrive this October, but before then, stay tuned to Collider for further information.